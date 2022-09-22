Nubank allows transactions via Pix with the credit card; see how to use the feature

O Nubank always seeks to implement innovative features in your application. For a few months now, fintech customers have been able to make transactions via Pix using their credit card. It is still possible to pay the amount in up to 12 installments, however, with interest.

The procedure is very simple and similar to the traditional Pix. O Nubank provides the alternative between using the account balance or the card limit to carry out the transaction via the application.

Pix with Nubank credit card

The option is advantageous for those who need to make a transfer, but do not have enough balance in their account. In this way, instead of using the money from the digital account, the operation will be carried out with the credit card limit, with the charge provided for in the invoice.

There is no difference for who receives the Pix, as the money usually drops instantly. However, before using this feature, it is important to plan financially, as Pix on credit cards has interest and IOF charges.

How to make Pix with credit card by Nubank?

To perform the operation, just follow the steps below:

Access the app Nubank; Go to the Pix area; Select the transfer option and enter the Pix key; Enter the value to send; On the payment screen, click on “Choose how to transfer”; Once this is done, tap on the credit card option; Choose the number of installments; On the confirmation screen, confirm the data and check the fees that affect the operation; Click on “Transfer”; and Finally, enter the password.

The transfer amount will be added to your credit card statement, without taking money from your balance.

Interest on Pix credit card operation at Nubank

According to fintech, two fees are applied to the transaction: interest and the Tax on Financial Operations (IOF). While the interest rate is 3.99% per month, the IOF varies between 0.38% and 3.38%.