number is expected to grow 40% in 5 years

The forecast is for more millionaires in the world soon! At least that’s what the Credit SuisseEm report points out. In the next few years, the increase will be 40%. The survey indicates that the world will have 87.5 million people with at least US$ 1 million in wealth by 2026.

It seems that not even the crisis caused by inflation will be able to change the course of the new generation of millionaires. According to data from the Global Wealth Report 2022, growth will be faster in savings emerging. China, for example, is expected to double its population of millionaires in a very few years.

Millionaires in the world: increase will be 40%

Credit Suisse analyzes that millionaires who lost fortunes in 2022 will achieve a quick recovery of wealth. According to the data released by the Swiss bank report, the 500 richest people in the world lost US$ 1.4 trillion in accumulated fortune in the first half of the year.

Most of the world’s rich will come from China. Even with the impacts caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the bank believes that the largest country in East Asia will continue to create more wealth.

According to the report, even with the inflation and the repercussions caused by the war in Ukraine, “total global wealth will continue to grow”. Also according to the release of the data: “household wealth in China continues to catch up with the United States, advancing the equivalent of 14 years in the US between 2021 and 2026”.

The report indicates that the number of individuals with extremely high net worth i.e. more than $50 million will be 385,000. Private wealth is expected to increase by 36%, reaching $169 trillion by 2026.

In Brazil, the number of millionaires with US$ 1 million in 2021 was 266 thousand. For 2026, at least 572 thousand are expected here in the country alone. That is, the number is expected to double in the next five years.

Thus, according to the data analyzed by the Swiss institution, in 2026 there will be more than 87.5 million people with at least US$ 1 million in patrimony accumulated. An amount well above the 62.5 million in 2021.