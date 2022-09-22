Number of millionaires in Brazil grew by 59,000 in 2021, report shows | Economy

Brazil ‘gained’ 59,000 millionaires in 2021, according to a report by the Credit Suisse bank. At the end of the year, the country had 266,000 people with a fortune estimated at more than US$ 1 million. compared to 207 thousand in 2020.

The number, however, is still well below that of 2019: that year, the bank estimated the total number of millionaires in the country at 315,000. It is also a fraction of the total millionaires in the world, estimated at 62,483,355 – the vast majority in the United States (24.5 million) and China (6.2 million).

By 2026, all these numbers are expected to grow: Credit estimates that Brazil will then have 572,000 millionaires, out of the more than 87 million expected worldwide.

The report also estimated that the Brazil last year it had 2,082 super-rich – people estimated to be worth more than $50 million.

1,238 were worth between $50 million and $100 million;

749 had between $100 million and $500 million; and

95, over $500 million

At the worldthe super-rich totaled 264,179, of which:

179,686 were worth between $50 million and $100 million;

77,425 had between US$100 million and US$500 million; and

7,068, over $500 million

1 of 1 Pyramid of millionaires — Photo: Arte g1 Pyramid of millionaires — Photo: Arte g1

The report points out that global wealth grew by 9.8% in 2021 to $463.6 trillion. Considering exchange rates, the increase was 12.7% – the highest annual growth on record.

The bank warns, however, that factors such as inflation, rising interest rates and falling asset prices “could reverse the impressive growth in 2022”.

Billionaires lose $1.4 trillion in the first half of 2022