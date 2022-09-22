Number of real estate financing grows despite Selic – 09/21/2022 – Market

The volume of financing for new properties in the 1st half of this year grew 5% compared to the same period in 2021, according to a survey by Abrainc (Brazilian Association of Real Estate Developers), in partnership with FIPE (Fundação Instituto de Pesquisas Econômicas).

The data released this Wednesday (21) shows a heated market despite the consecutive highs of the Selic (basic interest rate), a reference for the collection of interest and charges on financing.

Used by the Central Bank to control inflation, the rate left 2% in January 2021, is at 13.75% and may rise again at this Wednesday (21) meeting of the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank).

Luiz França, president of Abrainc, says that the increase in the real estate financing rate in banks was less than 2% per year, providing a good offer of real estate credit.

When the Selic was at 2% per year, banks charged an interest rate of 7% per year on housing loans. This rate is now around 10%, and the country’s biggest banks plan to keep it for the next few months.

In terms of sales, medium and high-end properties showed growth again, according to the association’s study. An increase of 103% was registered in relation to the first half of last year.

The number of new properties sold in Brazil also increased (18%) in the first half of 2022, when compared to the same period in 2021. In all, 87,655 units were sold in the first six months, according to a survey carried out with 18 companies associated with Abrainc .

In the same period, 62,414 units were launched, a volume that represents an increase of 3% compared to the first six months of 2021.