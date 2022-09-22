Oppo debuts in Brazil with a 5-year warranty promise – Tudo em Tecnologia

After some rumors, the Chinese company Oppo finally arrived in Brazil this Monday (19). The company’s first smartphone to arrive in the country is the intermediate Oppo Reno 7, which has a suggested price of R$2,999. However, anyone who purchases the product through Vivo or Amazon stores will be entitled to a five-year factory warranty.

Speaking of specs, the Oppo Reno 7 features a 6.43″ FHD+ AMOLED display that supports 90 Hz refresh rate and 600 nits maximum brightness. Inside, it features a Snapdragon 680 processor alongside 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.

Camera-wise, Oppo has added a 64MP main lens that promises good photos even in low light. There are also two other 2MP sensors and a 32MP IMX709 front camera from Sony in partnership with Oppo. In addition, it has a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.