Osaka gives up and Bia advances to the quarters without playing

Bia face Russian Veronika Kudermetova in search of a spot in the semifinals Photo: Toray Pan Pacific Open

Tokyo, Japan) – Despite the high expectations of the public, the confrontation between Beatriz Haddad Maia and Naomi Osaka for the round of 16 of the WTA 500 in Tokyo could not be held. Osaka withdrew from the competition due to illness, citing abdominal pain, and with that, Bia advances directly to the quarterfinals.

“I’m sorry I can’t compete today. It’s an honor to play in Tokyo in front of the amazing fans we have here in Japan,” said Naomi Osaka in a press release. The Japanese has three finals in the tournament and a title in 2019, when the edition was moved to the city of Osaka, while the capital’s tennis complex was renovated for the Olympic Games.

“This has always been a special tournament for me and I would have liked to have taken the court today, but my body wouldn’t let me. I thank you all for your support and I’ll see you next year”, added the former world number 1 and that currently appears in the 48th place of the ranking.

With the arrival to the quarterfinals, Bia already guarantees 100 points in the ranking. The number 1 in Brazil and currently 16 in the world is one position below the best mark in her career and is provisionally returning to the top 15, and could surpass her personal best if she continues to advance.

Bia’s next opponent in Tokyo will be Russian Veronika Kudermetova, number 13 in the world, who needed just 57 minutes to beat Mexico’s Fernanda Contreras Gomez. The confrontation with the Russian is unprecedented on the circuit and takes place around 2 am (Brasilia) this Friday.

Pliskova drops in the round of 16, Samsonova challenges Muguruza

Another former world number one to bid farewell to the tournament was Karolina Pliskova. The Czech, who currently occupies the 20th place in the ranking, lost 6/3 and 6/4 to Croatian Petra Martic, 46th, who now faces China’s Shuai Zhang. Russian Liudmila Samsonova, number 30 in the world, beat China’s Xinyu Wang by 7/6 (7-5) and 6/3. She will be the next rival of the Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza in the competition.