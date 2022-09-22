Over 1,000 Detained in Russia Over Protests Against Calling Up Reservists | Ukraine and Russia

More than a thousand people were arrested in Russia on Wednesday (21) for protesting against the mobilization of reservists by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The monitoring group OVD-Info, a non-governmental monitoring organization that aims to report situations of political persecution in Russia, recorded 1,240 people detained at 4pm this Wednesday.

Russian police officers detain men during a protest against the mobilization of reservists by Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 21, 2022 — Photo: Reuters

Earlier, in a televised address to the nation, Putin announced that he has extended the contract for soldiers on the battlefield and will call up some 300,000 reserve citizens to join Russian troops in Ukraine.

This is the first military deployment by Russia since World War II.

In the speech, Putin also made nuclear threats to the West:

“This is not a bluff,” declared the Russian leader. “Several high-ranking representatives of NATO countries talk about the possibility and admissibility of using weapons of mass destruction against Russia. They even talk about the nuclear threat. even more modern than those of the NATO countries”.

ONE-WAY TICKET: After Putin summons reservists, demand for one-way flights in Russia increases

‘This is not a bluff’, says Vladimir Putin during speech

Putin said he had already signed the decree establishing the call-up of reservists, which sparked revolt on the part of the population and search for tickets leaving Moscow.

The Russian leader did not make it clear from when the reservists will start being called up, nor how long it will take to call all of them. What he made clear is that only those who already have some military experience enter the mobilization list.

He also announced that he had indefinitely extended the contracts of soldiers who are already fighting in the neighboring country and that he had increased spending on weapons production.

In the speech, the Russian president also said that he would support the Ukrainian separation referendums announced in regions such as Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, invaded by russia. Public consultations are scheduled for this weekend.

Putin’s Threatening Speech Has Worried the West (see more below) and was made at a time when Ukraine is making a strong and fast counter-offensive operationwith logistical support from European countries and the United States.

Russian police officers detain a man during a street protest against the mobilization of reservists ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin — Photo: Reuters

Countries react to Putin’s speech to start military mobilization against Ukraine

Outside the country, Putin’s speech generated immediate reactions from Europe’s rulers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he does not believe Russia will use nuclear weapons. “I don’t think these weapons will be used. I don’t think the world will let that happen,” the Ukrainian head of state said in an interview with German channel Bild TV.

Putin “wants to drown Ukraine in blood, including that of his own soldiers”, Zelensky said, referring to the mobilization decreed by the Russian president. “He needs an army of several million against us, because he sees that most of those who arrive are fleeing,” he said.

The Ukrainian leader also said that the Russians had mobilized cadets, “boys who didn’t know how to fight, who couldn’t even finish their training.”

Zelensky during a visit to Isium, in northeastern Ukraine — Photo: Presidency Advisory/via REUTERS

In his speech to the United Nations (UN) General Assembly this Wednesday (21), US President Joe Biden said that no one has threatened Russia, and that the war in Ukraine is “a one man war“.

Despite showing some concern about Putin’s threatening tone, representatives from countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom considered that the new actions announced by the Russian leader are a sign that Moscow is losing the war in Ukraine.

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called Putin’s words “dangerous and reckless rhetoric”.

“We are going to make sure that there are no misunderstandings in Moscow about exactly how we are going to react. Of course it depends on the type of situation or what kind of weapons they can use. The most important thing is to prevent that from happening, which is why we are being very clear in our communications with Russia about the unprecedented consequences of this attack,” Stoltenberg said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during an event on June 16, 2022 — Photo: Yves Herman/REUTERS

Even Pope Francis, in a weekly audience at the Vatican, spoke about the threat posed by Putin.

“It is madness to think of using nuclear weapons at this time,” the Pope declared during his weekly audience at the Vatican.

EU spokesperson spoke of a “very dangerous nuclear gamble” by Putin, and UK Foreign Minister Gillian Keegan called the speech a “worrying escalation”.

Within hours of Putin’s announcement, flight search websites recorded the off-curve increase in one-way tickets from Russia, which began to sell out.

Direct flights from Moscow to Istanbul in Turkey and Yerevan in Armenia, both visa-free destinations for Russians, were sold out on Wednesday (21), according to data from the Aviasales website.