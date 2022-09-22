Palmeiras online store sells 80% of shirt stock

Palmeiras sold 80% of the stock of the shirt commemorating the 80th anniversary of Arrancada Heroica on the first day of marketing the piece in the club’s online store. The model is also being sold in official physical stores and the expectation is that all stock will run out by the end of this week.

Puma, supplier of sports equipment to Verdão, produced around 15,000 units and they are exclusive to the partner Avanti. The fan who still wants to purchase the model needs to register the data linked to the fan partner program and be compliant. The cost is R$ 349.90. Check out the images of the commemorative model.

The model is white with green and red details, referring to the colors of Italy and similar to the one used by Palestra Italia in 1937. As with the commemorative shirt launched in 2021 for the 70th anniversary of the 1951 Rio Cup, the uniform will not be used in play by the team and will be in limited production. At the time, however, only five thousand units were produced and they were finished in a few hours.

Like the last commemorative model, the 2022 one does not have sponsorships from Crefisa and FAM stamped. The shirt is the first long-sleeved shirt produced by Puma in Palmeiras. The last official kit released by the club with this feature was in 2017, with Adidas.

