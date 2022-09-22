Pantanal breaks record and reaches highest television audience in 504 days

The final stretch of Pantanal seems to have regained the audience lost by the feuilleton after a period with few plot events: even though it ended after 11 pm, a time when there is a natural drop in the number of televisions on in Greater São Paulo, the nine o’clock soap managed to set a new audience record and became the most watched TV show in the region in the last 504 days. On Tuesday night (20), 53 of every 100 televisions turned on during prime time were tuned to Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

According to consolidated audience data from the main metropolis of the country, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, the feuilleton scored an average of 33.9 points and had its best performance since its debut, surpassing the 33.8 recorded in the August 22 chapter. Taking into account all telenovelas since then, it is the best performance of a program since April 10, 2021, when Amor de Mãe scored an average of 35.7 points – that is, 529 days ago. In comparison with all attractions, regardless of gender, it is the largest audience in the region since the 34.1 of the Big Brother Brasil 21 final, on May 5, 2021.

In Tuesday’s chapter of Pantanal, José Leôncio found Solano’s gun on the boat that Juma left at the tapera, and he and José Lucas confronted Tenório about Solano. Juma told Irma that the Old Man from Rio had become an anaconda and swallowed Solano. Filó told Tadeu that she was worried about José Leôncio being tired, and Renato discovered information about Tenório’s work at Sarandi. Afterwards, he advised Tenório to forget about the idea of ​​killing the Leoncios. Finally, Marcelo pressured Tenório and asked his father for an explanation about hiring the gunslinger Solano.

Check out the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Tuesday (20):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 15.4 good morning SP 9.9 Good morning Brazil 9.7 Meeting with Patricia Poet 8.0 More you 7.4 SP1 9.9 Globe Sports 10.1 political time 8.1 Newspaper Today 11.5 The Carnation and the Rose 15.4 Afternoon Session: The Thousand Words 11.1 Worth Watching Again: The Favorite 15.3 Sertão Sea 21.0 SP2 22.7 face and courage 22.1 political time 19.2 National Journal 27.1 wetland 33.9 Cine Holliúdy 19.4 Profession Reporter 11.4 Globo newspaper 8.4 Conversation with Bial 6.1 Face and Courage (replay) 4.5 Comedy at Dawn: Vai Que Cola 4.3 hour 1 5.3 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 5.0 General Balance Sheet 2.1 General Balance Sheet Morning II 2.5 General Balance Sheet Manhã SP 2.7 Speak Brazil 3.0 Nowadays 3.0 General Balance Sheet SP 3.7 political time 4.6 General Balance Sheet SP II 5.6 Flames of Life 4.3 Alert City 4.0 Alert City II 5.3 City Alert SP 7.2 Record Journal 7.4 political time 6.8 Record II Journal 7.6 kings – End of season 6.1 Special Kings 4.6 The Farm 14 8.3 Record 24h newspaper 2.7 Speaks, I hear you 1.8 Universal Church 0.6 General Balance Sheet Dawn 0.7 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 3.7 First Impact 2.3 First Impact 2nd Edition 3.3 Maria Esperança 2.5 political time 1.9 Crystal 2.3 Family cases 1.8 gossiping 2.8 Beware of the Angel 4.6 the soulless 5.2 SBT Brazil 5.1 Candidates with the Mouse 5.3 political time 4.5 Poliana Moça 6.4 Accomplices in a Rescue 4.9 Mouse Program 3.9 Spectacular Cinema: Mission Almost Impossible 4.0 The Night 3.1 Operation Mosque 2.0 Who hasn’t seen it will see 1.6 The Best of Connection Reporter 1.7 SBT Brazil 2nd Edition 1.6 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 2.1 Faith Show 0.3 Let’s go Brazil 0.3 The Chef with Edu Guedes 0.5 Open game 2.3 The Ball Owners 2.6 political time 1.9 The Owners of the Ball II 2.1 Good afternoon Sao Paulo 1.4 best of the afternoon 1.5 Brazil Urgent 3.3 Brazil Urgent SP 3.3 Band Journal 4.2 political time 4.1 Faustão in the Band 2.5 MasterChef Professionals 2.1 Night news 1.2 What End Did It Take? 1.0 Total Sport 0.7 More Geek 0.4 Jornal da Band (re-presentation) 0.3 1st newspaper 0.4 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 0.4 Grace Church 0.0 polishop 0.1 You on TV SP 0.1 You on TV 0.1 I’ll tell you 0.1 Aviamento Church 0.0 Elevate Shop 0.0 polishop 0.0 political time 0.3 Universal Church 0.0 The afternoon is yours 1.3 Universal Church 0.2 National Alert 0.7 TV network! news 0.7 political time 1.0 Faith Show 0.3 TV Fame 0.5 My bad 0.4 go down to play 0.1 Dynamic reading 0.3 TV network! Extreme Fighting (re-enactment) 0.3 got you 0.2 Grace Church 0.1 Shed smell 0.0

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.

Data provided by broadcasters

Editor’s Note: this text was modified at 11:58 am. Pantanal was the most watched telenovela in the last 529 days, but taking into account programs of all genres, the plot became the most watched television product in 504 days, from the 34.1 obtained by the Big Brother Brasil final on May 5 of 2021. The report has been updated to avoid interpretations that do not match the reality of the ratings.