Pantanal breaks record and reaches highest television audience in 504 days

The final stretch of Pantanal seems to have regained the audience lost by the feuilleton after a period with few plot events: even though it ended after 11 pm, a time when there is a natural drop in the number of televisions on in Greater São Paulo, the nine o’clock soap managed to set a new audience record and became the most watched TV show in the region in the last 504 days. On Tuesday night (20), 53 of every 100 televisions turned on during prime time were tuned to Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

According to consolidated audience data from the main metropolis of the country, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, the feuilleton scored an average of 33.9 points and had its best performance since its debut, surpassing the 33.8 recorded in the August 22 chapter. Taking into account all telenovelas since then, it is the best performance of a program since April 10, 2021, when Amor de Mãe scored an average of 35.7 points – that is, 529 days ago. In comparison with all attractions, regardless of gender, it is the largest audience in the region since the 34.1 of the Big Brother Brasil 21 final, on May 5, 2021.

In Tuesday’s chapter of Pantanal, José Leôncio found Solano’s gun on the boat that Juma left at the tapera, and he and José Lucas confronted Tenório about Solano. Juma told Irma that the Old Man from Rio had become an anaconda and swallowed Solano. Filó told Tadeu that she was worried about José Leôncio being tired, and Renato discovered information about Tenório’s work at Sarandi. Afterwards, he advised Tenório to forget about the idea of ​​killing the Leoncios. Finally, Marcelo pressured Tenório and asked his father for an explanation about hiring the gunslinger Solano.

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.
Data provided by broadcasters

Editor’s Note: this text was modified at 11:58 am. Pantanal was the most watched telenovela in the last 529 days, but taking into account programs of all genres, the plot became the most watched television product in 504 days, from the 34.1 obtained by the Big Brother Brasil final on May 5 of 2021. The report has been updated to avoid interpretations that do not match the reality of the ratings.

