Pantanal: Irma will tell Zé Leôncio to keep quiet in discussion about Juma’s birth | come around

The only one who will show more calm during the family nervousness will be Irma (Camila Morgado). Zé Leôncio, for example, will realize that her hands are tied, but Mariana (Selma Egrei) will suggest that the cattle king should go to the tapera.

Irma (Camila Morgado) will be angry with José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) — Photo: Globo

“I think it’s silly… She wants her fiance there… That I don’t even speak the Véio do Rio”, Filó (Dira Paes) will comment.

“Don’t talk to me about that old man, Filó! Don’t talk to me about him!”, José Leôncio will be irritated.

“I don’t talk… I don’t talk about the Véio or anything… But you don’t go after her like that”, Filó counters.

“Filo is right…”, interrupts Irma. “Juma will have her daughter as she wants… And nobody can do anything about it.”

José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will be angry with Irma (Camila Morgado) — Photo: Globo

Zé Leôncio will be angry and will face his sister-in-law:

“That’s what we’re going to see!”

“And you, José Leôncio, keep quiet in your corner!”, Irma will cut in.

In the end, that’s what he’ll agree to do.

