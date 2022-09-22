Pantanal: Juma will transform into a jaguar and will kill someone for the first time | come around

As soon as Juma (Alanis Guillen) felt that the time to give birth was approaching, she fled through the farm window, took a boat and set off towards the tapera, to find the old man from the river (Osmar Prado), to whom he had promised the opportunity to give birth. However, upon arriving at her old house, the girl will be taken hostage by Solano (Rafa Sieg), assassin for hire hired by tenorio (Murilo Benício), which is hiding on the spot.