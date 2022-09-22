Pantanal: Juma will transform into a jaguar and will kill someone for the first time | come around

As soon as Juma (Alanis Guillen) felt that the time to give birth was approaching, she fled through the farm window, took a boat and set off towards the tapera, to find the old man from the river (Osmar Prado), to whom he had promised the opportunity to give birth. However, upon arriving at her old house, the girl will be taken hostage by Solano (Rafa Sieg), assassin for hire hired by tenorio (Murilo Benício), which is hiding on the spot.
But the situation won’t last long, as the encounter will mark the first time that Juma will kill someone. And with an unusual circumstance: he will turn into a jaguar at the moment. Find out below what the scene will be like.
“What is that?”, Solano will ask, who, upon hearing the animal’s screeching, will begin to tremble at the base.
“It’s jaguar time! That’s when they go hunting… To defend their territory!”, replies the girl.
“I’m not afraid of jaguars”, he replies, already fearing the consequences.
“Neither fear nor respect. Or else he wouldn’t invade their land. (…) They come when they smell fear!”
“I’ve locked everything… It’s all locked up”, will scream the assassin.
“Even locked when they want to, they come in!”, she threatens.
At this moment, he decides to search the tapera, to see if there is any gap through which the beast can enter. However, when he returns to the room, he no longer finds the hostage.
“Where are you, Juma Marruá… Show up, disgrace… Show up! Or I kill you! I kill you and your offspring! (…) I know you’re here… You can’t have left. You have nowhere to run!”
Until Solano comes across the jaguar, already inside the tapera, which leaves to fatally attack him.
“Compassion! How did you get in here? It misses me… Disgrace… It misses me!”