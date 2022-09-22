“Part of the kids don’t even know Portuguese and want neutral language”

posted on 9/21/2022 4:56 pm / updated on 9/21/2022 4:56 pm



President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) returned in the early hours of this Wednesday (21/9) to Brasilia after participating in the opening of the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations (UN). As he left Palácio da Alvorada for Palácio do Planalto, the chief executive spoke with supporters and criticized the neutral language, in which pronouns include people of a non-binary gender in place of “he/she”.

“Some of the kids don’t even know Portuguese and want a neutral language. It’s impressive,” she complained.

“Before explaining the neutral pronoun, he asks if he knows the difference between the personal pronoun of the straight case and the oblique case”, amended one of the sympathizers, causing Bolsonaro to laugh.





In another part of the conversation, the Chief Executive asked: “What adds up to that?” “You want to see, people start: ‘Good morning everyone’. That does not exist. They’ll say I’m sexist now. The plural is all. When the guy starts like this, I’m like: ‘oops, what’s up with this guy over there? Not wanting to chase him, none of that.”

In December of last year, the president commented on what he called “gay neutral language.” The Chief Executive cited as an example a question from the 2018 National High School Exam (Enem) test and complained that the use of neutral terms “ruins the kids”. “Remember two years ago the issue of neutral gay language? I have nothing against or in favor. Everyone does what they want with their body. But why the neutral language of gays? What does it add up to in a newsroom? Now, encourage kids to be interested in this thing, for…”, he pointed to supporters on the way out of Palácio da Alvorada, without finishing the sentence.

One of the men present amended that the use ends up “ruining the language”. It was then that Bolsonaro countered that “language is the least of it, it spoils the kids”, he said at the time.

“You don’t learn anything these days”

Even today, Bolsonaro also claimed to know that the salary of teachers “is not good”, but that the investment to be made in education is in the “curriculum” and “content”. According to him, the books of the past were “very different” from the current ones and that students “do not learn anything nowadays”.

“Our economy comes from the countryside, technology and there are countries that are in a much better situation than we were given the study. These countries began, in the 1940s, to invest heavily in education. Investing heavy is not the same as ‘trash’ talks about ‘putting money’. I know the salary is not good for the teachers. I know that, but the investment is in the curriculum, it’s in the content. The type of books of our time is quite different from those of today. You don’t learn anything these days”, he amended.

attacks on Lula

Bolsonaro again attacked former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), saying that investors have confidence in his government, which could change if the PT is elected. “People are investing, they are coming because they have confidence in the government. Now, if there is a possibility of going back to the thievery that Brazil has always been, these people stop investing.”

On the still high price of food items, Bolsonaro countered that he cannot prevent their export. “When some say: ‘Oh, you should prevent such products from being exported because it’s getting more expensive here’. Why don’t you go do what that guy is doing? Go plant it, man.”

UN

In a campaign tone in the opening speech of the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations (UN), on Tuesday (20), the president used the international exposure to address the domestic electoral base. Less than two weeks before the first round of elections, he spoke for 20 minutes and took stock of his administration, citing mainly the improvement in the performance of the economy.

Although without directly naming former president Lula, leader in polls, he recalled scandals at Petrobras and waved to women citing the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro. In the opinion of experts, however, Bolsonaro has failed to reach new voters and continues “preaching to converts”.

Speaking about “the Brazil of the past”, he claimed that his government “extirpated systemic corruption in the country”, but did not mention complaints involving his family and former ministers, such as Education Minister Milton Ribeiro. He also did not criticize the electoral system and the polls, but, in an attack on the PT, took the opportunity to emphasize that “the person responsible” for the mismanagement and deviations in the oil company, which according to him reached around US$ 170 billion, “was condemned in three instances, unanimously”.