Pat finds out Lou is his sister in Guy and Courage | come around

However, the dancer has very rare blood, the same as her father, Joca (Leopoldo Pacheco), who is rushed to the hospital to save his daughter’s life.
Olivia (Paula Braun) receives the news of Lou’s accident and despairs. At the hospital, she is told by the doctor that her daughter needs rare blood. The lady of the company of Aerial Dance does not hesitate to say that her father has the same blood as the girl and has already been fired.
“Only one person can help now: her father. I already warned her about the accident, I hope he arrives soon”, says Olívia, supported by Pat (Paolla Oliveira).
Knowing that Joca also has the same blood as Lou, the stuntwoman decides to call him:
“My dad has that rare blood type too. I’ll tell him to come quickly. To be more of an option. Because Lou doesn’t get along with her dad. I don’t even know if this guy will show up here.”
Meanwhile, Joca arrives at the hospital distressed and leaves Pat surprised, as she still hadn’t told him anything.
Without addressing Pat, Joca asks Olivia about Lou, who lets the farce come to light:
“Come, for God’s sake, our daughter is in need of your blood.”
Pat and Alfredo are floored
Olivia’s sentence is devastating, and the ground seems to open up for Pat and Alfredo (Carmo Dalla Vecchia).
“I don’t understand anything. Or rather, I don’t want to believe it”, comments the illustrator, Olivia’s current boyfriend.
Pat says it’s not possible, but Rico, who already knows everything, confirms the story:
“I’m sorry you found out like that, Pat. I just found out about it, and that’s right. You and Lou are sisters.”
The scenes will air from this Thursday, 9/22, on Cara e Coragem.
22 set
Thursday
Gaius brags about conquering Martha. Marcia scolds Isis for putting the test in her bag and consoles her about Renan’s reaction. Andréa tells Pat that the brooch Clarice used at the group’s meetings was never found. Lou breaks up with Rico, who is devastated and doesn’t understand the situation. Rebeca accepts Pat and Andréa’s invitation to attend meetings with the women’s group. Rico and Márcia explain to Olivia the misunderstanding about the pregnancy. Dona Lia decides to reveal to Anita a secret about the night Clarice died. Ítalo orders Jarbas to tell Paulo and Marcela that Regina and Leonardo’s alibi is false. Lou has a serious accident while filming a commercial. Anita shows Leonardo’s photo to the receptionist at the hotel where he stayed the night Clarice died. Lou needs a rare blood donation. Joca arrives at the hospital after Olivia’s call to save the dancer’s life. Pat finds out that Joca is also Lou’s father.
