Patos de Minas confirms first case of new smallpox (Monkeypox) – Clube Noticia

Patos de Minas had the first confirmed case of the new smallpox (Monkeypox). The patient, male, has no worsening of health and follows treatment without the need for hospitalization. It should be noted that due monitoring is carried out by the Municipal Health Department.

The confirmation was released today (21/09) in the Epidemiological Bulletin of SES-MG.

According to the Municipal Health Department of Patos de Minas, other information regarding the case will not be disclosed to preserve the privacy and individuality of the patient, according to the General Law for the Protection of Personal Data (LGPD).

In Minas Gerais, there are 450 cases distributed throughout the state.

Check the distribution of cases by municipality:

Regarding the monkeypox

THE monkeypox it is a disease transmitted by the virus monkeypoxwhich manifests itself mainly through skin lesions, such as spots and open wounds, in addition to other symptoms similar to those of a common flu, such as fever and headache.

It is considered a low-lethal disease, as most cases naturally progress to cure after 21 days, without the need for hospital admission. Contagion occurs from contact with skin, blood, body fluids and secretions, such as saliva and bedding of infected people.

The disease spreads from person to person; therefore, immediate isolation of suspected cases is recommended.

The new smallpox is not considered a sexually transmitted infection (STI) as it can infect anyone from close contact with infected individuals.

Anyone is susceptible to the virus, and transmission of the disease can occur through:

Contact with the skin of sick people (such as a simple touch or a hug, for example);

Contact with the secretions of sick people such as saliva, nasal mucus, body fluids in general, sweat and blood (which can happen through kissing, for example);

Contact with droplets expelled during breathing;

Contact by handling objects and surfaces contaminated with secretions from sick individuals, such as sheets, clothes and bathrooms.

General recommendations:

Keep the patient in isolation, when possible, in a ventilated room and in a separate bed, in addition to keeping a distance of at least 1m from other people;

Wear mask and protect injuries to avoid exposure;

Avoid agglomerations such as parties and shows;

Clean frequently (more than once a day) surfaces suspected of contamination, especially the bathroom;

Separate, avoid handling, and sanitize personal, bed and bath clothes with hot water;

Wash your hands often, especially before going to the bathroom, cooking or eating;

Use disposable towels, or change fabric ones whenever they are damp. If hand washing is not possible, use 70% alcohol;

Do not share cutlery, which should be washed with hot water (near the boiling point) and common soap. If heated water is not available, a solution containing bleach can be used;

Dispose of contaminated waste such as masks, dressings and bandages properly, using 2 garbage bags;

When disposing of garbage from contaminated people, use, whenever possible, disposable gloves;

Contaminated or suspected people should avoid sexual activity, even with the use of condoms, during the entire period of manifestation of the disease;

Persons or professionals who have contact with the patient in isolation at home should avoid touching the patient’s injuries and, in case of need for handling, use disposable gloves or wash their hands with soap and water, before and after contact. The use of a surgical mask is also recommended, changing them whenever they are wet or damaged and properly sanitizing your hands before and after the change..

Diagnosis:

Confirmation of the diagnosis of monkeypox it is only done by laboratory examination, due to the similarity of symptoms with those of other common diseases, such as chickenpox and syphilis. That is why it is important to look for the nearest health unit in case of suspicion, for clinical evaluation and collection of material for analysis, in addition to avoiding contact with other people. In Basic Health Units, the exam is done free of charge by the SUS.

There is no specific treatment for new smallpox, and symptoms usually go away naturally over time. During this period, the patient should keep the wounds clean and dry and, if necessary, take medication for pain and fever, as recommended by the doctor..

With information: SES MG