Paula Fernandes admits mistakes and talks about betrayal: “Diva took the horn”

Paula Fernandes made history in country music. There are more than 5.6 million records sold, more than 15 international tours, more than 20 songs on soap operas and movies and two Latin Grammys for Best Country Music Album. Now the artist launches an audio visual project, 11:11, super current, with a tik tok feel and participation by Israel & Rodolffo, Tierry and Lauana Prado. In conversation with the column LeoDias, the singer talked about the new phase of her career: “From the moment you sing Tiktok, you’ve already relaxed”.

Paula, who was recently involved in a car accident, described the moments inside the vehicle that overturned: “Everything goes through your head, your life could end there. She flipped once, the second time. She came out spark. The sunroof broke. It was very violent. God says, ‘I’m going to give you this second chance, enjoy it’”.

The end of the partnership with Talismã and the reputation given by the press as unfriendly were also discussed in the interview. Paula admitted that she was wrong to hire people who were not prepared at the beginning of her career, and said that although she has not yet met Leonardo, a partner at Talismã, in person, there was no fight between the two.

Always raising the flag of women, Paula said that she finds it absurd that many people still link her success to the day she sang alongside Roberto Carlos wearing a dress, and that she has been betrayed a lot in life by boyfriends and would never forgive a betrayal: “The diva took the horn”.

