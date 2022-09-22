pay attention, because they are already WORTH

Food Stamps and Food Stamps are two benefits that workers can receive in their services. However, what many people may not know is that it is not an employee right. That is, in other words, employees do not have the obligation to grant them, from the point of view of current legislation.

In addition, also for this reason there is no fixed value with respect to them. Despite this, in many services employers offer food stamps or food stamps to their workers.

Now, the benefits have new rules, which came into effect through Provisional Measure No. 1,108. The approval of the text that modifies the rules took place in the first half of this year and, in this way, they are already valid throughout the national territory.

According to the base text, for those contracts that were signed before publication, there is a deadline for them to adapt to the new determinations. So, the date is May 28, 2023. But, after all, what were the changes?

Food Voucher x Meal Voucher

First of all, it is important to define what are the differences between Food Vouchers and Meal Vouchers. Despite both being very popular, many people may still not know what the characteristics of each are. In order not to confuse them, it is necessary to explain the differences.

Thus, the first difference is in the way of using each one of them. This is because, traditionally, the Meal Voucher is used to buy ready-to-eat meals in establishments such as restaurants or snack bars. On the other hand, the Food Voucher is usually intended for the purchase of food products in supermarkets.

Another issue is that the Meal Voucher is usually more for personal use, that is, it benefits the worker more, who can have a snack, lunch or dinner on working days. The food stamps, on the other hand, because they can be used in markets, can end up benefiting the worker’s family.

New rules

The first rule of the Provisional Measure determines that the Food Stamp must be used exclusively for the purchase of food products. This is because the purchase of hygienic products, alcoholic beverages, among others, could occur, even if these last products were not part of the purpose of paying the voucher.

In addition, another new determination already in force concerns the card brands. It stipulates that local merchants who accept vouchers cannot refuse to sell something based on the brand of the worker’s benefit card. In other words, if the commercial establishment operates with one flag, it must operate with all of them, without distinction. Another point is that the worker has the right to request the exchange of the flag of his card, if he wants to.

Another rule that is already in effect is regarding the prohibition of discounts from companies to employers, so that they choose the distributor in the benefit contract.

Furthermore, the Provisional Measure is also responsible for stipulating fines in case of non-compliance with the previous rules. In this sense, the value of the fine can vary between R$ 5 to up to R$ 50 thousand.

