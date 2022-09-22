Pedestrians take punishment and run out of coffee

The day started on the wrong foot for the pedestrians of “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV). While everyone was sleeping, around 6 am, a siren rang in the house, waking everyone up.

Shay, the new farmer of the week, passed every bed asking who hadn’t changed the mic’s battery. As everyone switched, the pawns were curious to know who would have caused the punishment.

The production released the message only after Shay delegated all functions. The farmer read the message in the room, discovering that the punishment had been caused by the stall, as one of the pedestrians took a forbidden object to the place.

Because of this, pedestrians will go 12 hours without coffee. As no one confessed, Petal said:

“The worst thing is that nobody assumes”, he said and Deborah – who is in the stall – immediately replied: “It’s not that we’re not assuming, it’s that we don’t know (what caused it)”.

Afterwards, Strawberry, Iran and Vini continued to speculate, assuming that it was Deborah’s fault, who took a lot of clothes to the stall.

“They can only take a change of clothes” says Iran and Vini completes: “It’s just for sleeping”.

