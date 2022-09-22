Petrobras reduces the price of cooking gas by 6% | Economy

Petrobras announced this Thursday (22) the 6% reduction in the price of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas), cooking gas sold in cylinders. It’s the second drop in gas prices this month.

With the reduction, the average price charged by the state-owned distributors from R$4.0265 per kilo to R$3.7842/kg as of Friday (23) – equivalent to R$ 49.19 per 13 kilos (the weight of the contents of the regular cylinder).

“This reduction follows the evolution of reference prices and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the market, but without passing on to domestic prices the conjunctural volatility of quotations and the exchange rate. “, says the state in a note.

The price of LPG had last changed on September 13, when the kilo went from R$4.23 to R$4.03, equivalent to R$52.34 per 13 kg. In April, it had already been reduced from R$ 4.48 to R$ 4.23 per kg.

Before, however, it was on an upward trajectory: in March, cooking gas sold by Petrobras had been readjusted by 16.1%. In October last year, the high had been 7.2%. And in July of the same year, 6%.

In the week ended on September 17, the cylinder was sold, on average, at R$ 113.25 in the country, according to data from the National Petroleum Agency (ANP). Of this amount, R$ 54.34 refers to Petrobras.