Pezzolano takes Cruzeiro players ‘bath’: ‘I’ll train tomorrow’

photo: Luiz Henrique Campos/EM/DA.Press Cruzeiro players gave Pezzolano a ‘bath’ while the coach gave an interview at Mineiro One of the main responsible for the access of Cruzeiro, Paulo Pezzolano took a ‘bath’ of the players during the press conference in Mineiro. This Wednesday (21/09), Raposa beat Vasco 3-0, for the 31st round of Serie B, and guaranteed the elite first leg of Brazilian football.

During the interview, some athletes from the club ‘invaded’ the press room, spilled drinks on the Uruguayan and shouted: ‘ah, Pezzolano’. Watch in the video below:

Soon after receiving the ‘bath’, the coach joked with the players and said that everyone would train this Thursday (22). However, the trend is for the club to release the squad due to the celebrations.

Pezzolano also spoke about his happiness in gaining access to Cruzeiro. The celestial commander made a point of highlighting the merits of the players, the technical commission and other employees of the club.

“The truth is that we are very happy, this crowd that has so many people, whether on the field, on the street or everywhere. Seeing the players and the coaching staff happy also makes me happy, because everyone makes a very big effort. from the work of each of them, we are a team, both those who work on and off the field. I am very happy for everyone, for having achieved the objective”.

Pushed by 59,204 fans, coach Paulo Pezzolano’s team confirmed Serie A mathematical access eight rounds in advance. Filipe Machado, Edu and Luvannor scored the goals that put an end to celestial anguish.

With the result, Cruzeiro reached 68 points and can no longer be surpassed by the 5th placed in Serie B. The impeccable campaign also goes down in history, since this team has been, since 2006, when the tournament started to be disputed by points runners, whoever secured access with the most rounds in advance – there are still seven left.