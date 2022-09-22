Pezzolano talks about rescuing Cruzeiro and has a press conference paralyzed by ice bath; watch video | cruise

At the press conference, the traditional ice bath made by the players. Pezzolano answered only one question. In the middle of the response, he was surprised by players with an ice bath. The trainer got totally wet and interrupted the interview. Afterwards, he thanked her and said:

Despite the team having remained on the field, Pezzolano highlighted the difficulties faced, especially when he arrived at the club. Two years of disappointments in Serie B, serious financial problems. The turning point came with the transformation of the club into SAF, under the command of Ronaldo.

– Very happy for everything. The players made everything look easy. It seems like it was easy, but it was very difficult at first, credibility, they didn’t know the coach, it’s not easy for the family. It was all for them, for them we give our lives. If I came here, it was to achieve something. Otherwise, it wouldn’t come. We achieved. Congratulations to everyone who works at Cruzeiro. Gratitude to all of them.

Competitive, Paulo Pezzolano did not fail to celebrate his accession. But he left a message: after the holidays, the focus is to seek the title of Serie B.

– Tomorrow (Thursday) is the day off. But only tomorrow, because we have to turn the key again, go on, we have to get the title. That’s football. Until the last round, you have to give 100%.