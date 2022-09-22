PF and Revenue make operation in Franca against ‘billionaire’ money laundering

The Federal Police and the Federal Revenue Office carried out on the morning of this Thursday, 22, the Colossus operation, against the crimes of foreign exchange evasion, money laundering and criminal association. The arrest, search and seizure warrants were made in 14 cities, including France.

According to the Federal Police, the crimes were committed between 2017 and 2021, and discovered after a financial intelligence report, which had access to suspicious bank transactions involving cryptocurrency trading. The suspects were divided into groups to commit the crime – arbitrators; exchanges and shell companies.

“The group of arbitrators was responsible for the acquisition of large amounts of virtual assets abroad, in countries such as the United States of America, Singapore and Hong Kong, and their sale in Brazil. For that, more than BRL 18 billion were remitted abroad”, said the Federal Police.

In all, two preventive arrest warrants were served; 37 of search and seizure for 22 individuals and 15 of legal entities. Among the legal entities, there are six exchanges – a digital platform where cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin are traded -, three accounting offices and four institutions authorized by the Central Bank to operate in the foreign exchange market.

“The group of exchanges was responsible for the purchase of the arbitrators’ virtual assets and their resale to individuals and legal entities, with strong indications of involvement in previous illicit acts”, continued the Federal Police.

In addition to Franca, the targets were in the cities of São Paulo, Guarulhos, Campinas, Santo André, Mogi das Cruzes, Barueri; and also in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Niterói (RJ), Belo Horizonte (MG), Florianópolis (SC), Caxias do Sul (RS), Recife (PE) and Curitiba (PR).

In the PF action, the blockade of R$ 1 billion in assets and values ​​of the investigated was determined.

“The group formed by shell companies that acquired the crypto assets of the exchanges for the purpose of money laundering. It is noteworthy that, among their clients, there are dead people, beneficiaries of assistance programs, elderly people over 90 years of age, money changers, smugglers and traders from popular shopping districts in several cities in the country, especially Brás and on March 25, in São Paulo,” the PF said in a statement.



Investigation



During the investigations, it was discovered that a single accountant was responsible for more than 1,300 companies based in São Paulo’s popular commerce, most of which were front companies. “During the period investigated, the companies managed by this accountant moved approximately R$ 1 billion with arbitrators and exchanges investigated”.

Other police operations were carried out during the investigation period and, when they started, the shell companies were closed and new companies were opened. Also according to the PF, there are cases of shell companies that are already in the third generation.

The suspicion is that in four years the group has moved more than R$ 61 billion through the formal banking system.

“Due to the current regulation and the lack of more effective control, the investigated resold virtual assets to individuals and legal entities interested in laundering values ​​arising from crimes. The investigations point out that, during the years 2017 and 2019, the virtual assets preferred by the investigated, for the purpose of hiding values ​​and/or remittances abroad were Bitcoin. However, due to its high volatility, from 2020 onwards, bitcoin was replaced by other virtual assets paired with foreign currencies such as the US dollar, called stablecoins, whose value variation is smaller”, informed the Federal Police.

The investigated will answer for foreign exchange evasion, money laundering to criminal association, among other crimes, whose maximum sentences together exceed 30 years in prison.