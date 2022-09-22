PF carries out operation against crimes of currency evasion, money laundering and criminal association | Sao Paulo

The Federal Police carried out, on the morning of this Thursday (22), an operation against crimes of evasion of currency, money laundering and criminal association verified in the period from 2017 to 2021, and which still persist.

In all, two preventive arrest warrants are being served; 37 of search and seizure, being 22 individuals and 15 legal entities.

Judicial determinations are being complied with in the cities of São Paulo, Guarulhos, Franca, Campinas, Santo André; Mogi das Cruzes, Barueri, Rio de Janeiro, Niterói, Belo Horizonte, Florianópolis, Caxias do Sul, Recife and Curitiba.

Among the legal entities, there are search warrants in six Exchanges, four financial institutions authorized by the Central Bank to operate in the foreign exchange market and three accounting offices.

In addition to the search and seizure warrants, the blocking of assets and values ​​of those investigated in the approximate amount of R$ 1,247,770,199.05 was determined.

The investigations started from the Financial Intelligence Report, with reports of suspicious banking transactions involving the trading of crypto-assets.

According to the PF, the investigated were divided into groups.

The group of arbitrators was responsible for the acquisition of large amounts of virtual assets abroad, in countries such as the United States of America, Singapore and Hong Kong, and their sale in Brazil.

Also according to the investigators, this group carried out remittances of values ​​abroad in the order of more than R$ 18 billion. Part of the documentation presented to the banks has evidence of misuse of purpose.

The documentation in question was intended to hide the national origin of the values, since, according to it, the American Exchanges did not accept the purchase of crypto-assets with resources from Brazil.

The other group was responsible for the purchase of virtual assets from arbitrators and their resale to individuals and legal entities, with indications of involvement in previous illicit acts.

The third group was formed by shell companies that acquired crypto assets for the purpose of money laundering.

Among the clients were dead people, beneficiaries of assistance programs, elderly people over 90 years of age, money changers, smugglers and merchants from popular shopping districts in several cities in the country, especially Brás and 25 de Março.

Also according to the PF, it was found that a single accountant was responsible for more than 1,300 companies headquartered in these popular commerce places in São Paulo.

Most of these companies were shell companies. During the investigated period, the companies managed by this accountant moved approximately R$ 1 billion with the investigated arbitrators and Exchanges.

The investigations showed that, after each police operation carried out, the compromised shell companies were closed and new companies opened, in order to enable the continuity of the movement of values ​​of illicit origin. There are cases of shell companies that are already in the third generation.

During the investigations, it was found that in a period of four years the investigated moved more than R$ 61 billion through the formal banking system.

In all, more than 40 financial institutions moved resources from those investigated. In certain cases, some of these institutions, upon detecting such suspicious transactions, communicated such facts to COAF and ended their relationship with the investigated clients.

However, the investigated filed lawsuits in court and obtained favorable court decisions, thus forcing the banks to continue moving resources from these companies.

Buying and selling virtual assets, as well as carrying out arbitrage operations is not a crime. However, more and more people interested in hiding the origin of illicit resources have made use of this type of artifice.

Due to the current regulation and the lack of more effective control, the investigated resold virtual assets to individuals and legal entities interested in laundering values ​​arising from crimes.

The investigations point out that, during the years 2017 and 2019, the virtual assets preferred by the investigated, for the purpose of hiding values ​​and/or remittances abroad were virtual assets such as Bitcoin.

Due to its high volatility, from 2020 onwards, bitcoin was replaced by other virtual assets paired with foreign currencies such as the US dollar, called stablecoins, whose value variation is smaller.

The tax analyzes carried out by the Federal Revenue showed that many of those investigated provided thousands of statements in line with the RFB regulations.