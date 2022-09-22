Pia Sundhage summons the Brazilian team for friendlies in Europe in October | Brazilian Team

Coach Pia Sundhage called up 24 players this Thursday for two friendlies of the Brazilian women’s team in Europe, in October. The first of them will be against Norway, on the 7th, in Oslo. Then, Brazil will face Italy, on the 10th, in Genoa.

1 of 1 Pia Sundhage, coach of the women’s team, calls up players for friendlies in Europe – Photo: Reproduction Pia Sundhage, coach of the women’s team, calls up players for friendlies in Europe – Photo: Reproduction

Pia called 13 players who work in national football, seven of them involved in the decision of the Brazilian Championship: five from Corinthians (Letícia Izidoro, Tamires, Tarciane, Jaqueline and Adriana) and two from Internacional (Duda Sampaio and Millene). After a 1-1 draw at Beira-Rio, the two teams decide the title this Saturday, at Neo Química Arena, at 2pm – Sportv broadcasts the match, and ge follows it in real time.

The matches of the Brazilian team serve as preparation for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, in Australia and New Zealand. Norway and Italy are also qualified for the competition. On October 22, FIFA will draw the groups in the New Zealand city of Auckland.

– Norway and Italy play really differently. Norway has a new technique, because the selection did not do well in the Eurocup. The coach is my friend and was once my assistant. So Norway must have a different style than what we saw in the Euro. Italy are also a very good team, they will probably have a different style too, and that is very good – said Pia at the press conference after the call-up.

– I think it’s important to play against the best, not only to win but also to find a space where the players can do well. If we create chances, we at least have a chance to change the game a little bit and improve some things. We need to be more aggressive in defense, because if we look at the best European teams, they run a lot, there are a lot of duels, you have a midfield really fighting for the ball – commented the coach.

– We need to move the ball and make good decisions, if we are going to make the counterattack or if we keep the ball. And it’s another thing to be aggressive on defense, compaction is half the answer. The question is: where do we win the ball? If we answer that, we will be very successful – he added.

As promised in the previous call-up, Pia called three players who stood out in Brazil’s third-place campaign at the U-20 World Cup, played in September in Costa Rica: defender Tarciane, from Corinthians, defender Lauren and defensive midfielder Yaya, both from Sao Paulo.

– This takes time, Yaya is an excellent example, she was called on my first summons (September 2019) and now she is back. To face these strong teams, midfield is very important, and Yaya will play a key role, we will try new things – observed the Swedish coach.

CHECK OUT THE SUMMONED PLAYERS

Luciana – Railway

Leticia Izidoro – Corinthians

Antonia – Levante UD (Spain)

Fernanda Palermo – Sao Paulo

Kathellen – Real Madrid (Spain)

Tarciane – Corinthians

Tamires – Corinthians

Rafaelle – Arsenal (England)

Tainara – Bayern Munich (Germany)

Lauren – Madrid CFF (Spain)

Adriana – Corinthians

Ary Borges – Palmeiras

Duda Francelino – Flamengo

Duda Sampaio – International

Kerolin – North Caroline Courage (USA)

Jaqueline – Corinthians

Millene – International

Ana Vitória – Benfica (Portugal)

Yaya – Sao Paulo