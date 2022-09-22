Plane lets out sparks after taking off in New York; watch VIDEO | World

A video shows a plane shooting sparks in the air shortly after taking off from Newark Airport in New York, United States, on Thursday (22). (Look above)
United Airlines flight UA149, bound for Guarulhos airport, in São Paulo, after taking off, climbed to an altitude of 24,000 feet, headed towards the ocean, where it made five turns before returning to the airport and landing, as information obtained from the Flightradar24 website.
Image shows the route of United Airlines flight UA149 in New York — Photo: Reproduction/Flightradar24
“After noticing a mechanical problem, shortly after takeoff, the plane remained in the air to burn fuel and then landed safely,” United Airlines said in a statement. According to the company, the 256 passengers who were on the aircraft disembarked safely and awaited a new flight.
An initial analysis by the maintenance team pointed to a problem with the hydraulic pump.
A photo posted by @variablecraft on social media, the same one that filmed the plane releasing sparks, shows a metal plate that was found on the ground, near the takeoff site. See below:
A photo posted on social media shows a metal plate found on the ground after a plane took off with sparks in New York — Photo: Variable Craft/Instagram
Sparks fly off a plane after takeoff in New York — Photo: Variable Craft/Instagram/Reproduction