PM shoots ex-stepfather during rescue of child held hostage for 16 hours in BH

THE 7-year-old who was held hostage for more than 16 hours by his ex-stepfather in Belo Horizonte was rescued this Thursday morning (22). The Military Police even said that Leandro Mendes Pereira, 39, was killed, but went back and said he was in serious condition.

A 23-year-old family friend, who was also held hostage for more than 16 hours, was released. The PM’s spokeswoman, Major Layla Brunnela, said the accused did not want to negotiate after he saw messages on the cell phone of the ex-wife, the child’s mother.

“He had access to the ex-wife’s cell phone and had contact with messages and images that left him in an exalted mood. From there, he starts to interrupt the negotiation process and starts with a direct threat to the life of this minor,” he said.

Still according to the major, he was hit by a shot and “eliminated”. “We used the sniper. He was eliminated. We are very sorry because it is not the outcome we would like, but it was the possible outcome to save the lives of these hostages”, he informed shortly after the rescue.





The report of Record TV Minas, however, confirmed at the scene that the suspect was taken to an ambulance still alive. The Samu (Mobile Emergency Care Service) also reported that he was taken to the hospital, without confirming death.

Pereira had a relationship with his 25-year-old ex-wife for six years and had been separated from her for two months. On Wednesday afternoon (21), he went to the house where he lived with her and, at 18:00, invaded the property when the child was returning from school in the company of the young family friend.

When the boy’s mother arrived from work, she was also arrested in the property, but managed to escape. During the negotiations, Pereira said he would only release the hostages after his ex-wife returned to the scene. “He’s fine. He’s lying here, having yogurt. I’ll only release it when she arrives and if the staff doesn’t make fun,” he said in an audio sent to the child’s father.