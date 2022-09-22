Pollution patch on Tietê River increases by 40% in the last 12 months and now extends for 122 kilometers | Sao Paulo

The Tietê River’s pollution patch has grown this year and now extends for 122 kilometers, an increase of 43% compared to 2021, when it reached 85 kilometers, according to a report by Fundação SOS Mata Atlântica.

The data are from Observando o Tietê 2022, which was released this Thursday (22), Tietê River Day. The monitoring was also carried out by a technical team from the Água Limpa cause and also shows that good quality water was reduced from 124 kilometers last year to just 60 kilometers, in the current measurement.

Pollution made the water unsafe in 21.18% of the 576 km monitored. According to the foundation, the study was carried out by 35 volunteer groups, between September 2021 and August 2022, from the source, in Salesópolis, to Barra Bonita.

The data point to compromise in the Upper Tietê, Sorocaba Médio Tietê and Piracicaba-Capivari-Jundiaí (PCJ) Basins, which correspond to half of the Tietê River Hydrographic Basin.

The largest river in São Paulo, with 1,100 kilometers from its source to its mouth, the Tietê crosses the state of São Paulo from east to west and is divided into six water resources management units (UGRHs), also called hydrographic basins.

The data were compiled with the average of the Water Quality Index (IQA) in 55 collection points distributed by 31 rivers of the Tietê basin, being 11 points along the main river. These points of analysis are spread over 27 municipalities, 14 of which are in the capital of São Paulo.

Gustavo Veronesi, coordinator of the Observando os Rios program, states that the main reason for the loss of stretches with good water quality and for the worsening, especially in cities in the interior, is due to the transfer of contaminated sediments accumulated in the Pirapora do Bom Jesus reservoir to the Middle Tietê.

Sediments have high Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) loads and collect leftover sewage and garbage, pesticides and car soot.

“The biggest upheaval [operação que prepara a terra para a semeadura] of soil for plantations and the more intense use of fertilizers and pesticides for agricultural crops have resulted in a large production of sediments that reach rivers and carry nutrients and pollutants with them, which form algae and consume dissolved oxygen from the water”, he explains. .

2 of 6 Water quality — Photo: Arte g1 Water quality — Photo: Arte g1

3 of 6 Tietê River in 2022 — Photo: Arte g1 Tietê River in 2022 — Photo: Arte g1

In 2021, 53 points were monitored, with a good index in six, regular in 36, bad in seven, and very bad in four.

In the Alto Tietê basin, in the headwaters region, the indicators point to an improvement in the environmental condition and a reduction in the Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) in the Tietê and Pinheiros rivers, although they are still in bad and terrible condition, according to the study. The worst result measured is in the Edgard Souza Reservoir, in Santana do Parnaíba.

The algae situation directly affects tourism in Barra Bonita, where there are boat trips that can go up the locks. Residents in the area were concerned about the intense green color that returned to affect the water earlier this year.

4 of 6 Algae proliferation in the Tietê River in 2018 — Photo: William Silva/TV TEM Algae proliferation in the Tietê River in 2018 — Photo: William Silva/TV TEM

According to Veronesi, another cause pointed to the increase in the smear is the expansion of cities and the emergence of large urban areas in the Tietê region. Also according to him, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, even though the water quality is still below acceptable, there has been an improvement in recent years due to the sanitation works.

The Tietê River Basin covers 265 municipalities, in a total area of ​​9,172,066 hectares, with 79% of the territory in the Atlantic Forest biome, in 7,227,066 hectares and the rest in the Cerrado.

On 28 July 2010, the United Nations General Assembly declared access to clean and safe water and sanitation as an essential human right for life and a condition for achieving all other human rights.

Of the four bad points, three are on the Pinheiros River, in the capital of São Paulo, which is part of the Tietê Hydrographic Basin. Pinheiros underwent sanitation actions, within a scope of the Tietê River Depollution Project, in Novo Rio Pinheiros.

The program connected more than 649 thousand properties in the Pinheiros river basin to the sewage system, benefiting more than 1.8 million people. This semester, the Recovery Units (RUs) will start operating, which will treat the water in the streams and remove the organic load, according to the state government.

5 of 6 Capybara on the Pinheiros River, West Zone of São Paulo — Photo: Bárbara Muniz Vieira/g1 Capybara in the Pinheiros River, West Zone of São Paulo — Photo: Bárbara Muniz Vieira/g1

The survey shows that the collection points were analyzed at Pontes do Jaguaré, Cidade Jardim and João Dias.

With sewage connections, according to experts at the foundation, it can take time to see improvements in water quality, but in the smell of the river the result is already positive.

According to the report, there was a single point of analysis that went from fair to good condition. The monitoring points of the Sapateiro and Água Podre streams, in the capital, recorded an improvement in the IQA.

6 of 6 Tietê River is once again covered by toxic foam in Salto — Photo: Gilberto Esquerdo/Personal archive Tietê River is once again covered by toxic foam in Salto — Photo: Gilberto Esquerdo/Personal archive

In Salto, the region presents a phenomenon in which the river is covered by foam when the waters are agitated. Gustavo Veronesi claims that pollution with soap and leftover cleaning products causes the situation.

“The foam in Salto is mainly due to the beginning of the rapids. The Tietê passes through the metropolitan region, practically without any slope, and from Santana do Parnaíba it starts to have rapids. In Salto, the soap in the water when it passes [pelas corredeiras]which is the residue of detergent, soap, soap, the untreated sewage, stirs and forms foams.”

There was an improvement in the Piraí River, in Salto, where the water quality went from regular to good. The indices that indicate impairment in water quality were measured at four points that went from regular to bad.

The river lost quality in Botucatu, which had been showing good quality and dropped to regular. Specialists believe that climatic factors of diffuse pollution and the transfer of pollution loads and contaminated sediments from the Upper Tietê Reservoirs to the Middle Tietê affected the indicators.

The loss of water quality in parts of the interior would also be due to the use of pesticides and chemical fertilizers. There was a worsening in the rivers Caiacatinga and São Luiz, in the interior of the state of São Paulo, in the area covered by the Sorocaba Médio Tietê Hydrographic Basin Committee.