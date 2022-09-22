Pope meets with group of LGBTQIA+ Catholics at Vatican







Pope Francis receives group of LGBTQIA+ Catholics at the end of the general audience Photo: ANSA / Ansa – Brazil

Pope Francis received this Wednesday (21), at the end of the general audience at the Vatican, representatives of the LGBTQIA+ Catholic group La Tenda de Gionata, who delivered letters to the Catholic leader with appeals for acceptance by the Catholic Church.

In the documents, in summary, the members of the association asked that the institution “be a hospital Church that does not exclude anyone”.

In all, 110 Christians from the group and most of their parents participated in the traditional celebration in St. Peter’s Square.

Young Francesca Malagnino was chosen to deliver the letters, who also took the opportunity to give the Pope two books as a gift: “Genitori Fortunati” and “Figli di um Dio minore?”, which gather stories from LGBTQIA+ people, from their parents. , but also listening and welcoming actions that many people, including religious, do within the Catholic Church.

The group was also accompanied by the person in charge of pastoral care for homosexual people in the Diocese of Turin, Father Gian Luca Carrega, who also told the Pontiff “the tiring and fruitful path that many priests and nuns have in accompanying LGBTQIA+ people and their parents in the church”.

The meeting comes a day after the Flemish bishops of Belgium published a specific liturgy to give the blessing to same-sex couples, in an unprecedented gesture in the history of the Catholic Church. .

