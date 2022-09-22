PPI endorses resolution on privatization of the Port of Santos

The Council of the Investment Partnerships Program (CPPI) approved this Tuesday, 20th, the resolution with the modeling and conditions for privatization of the Port of Santos, in another stage of a process that the government wants to see completed this year. .

The next step, as informed by the Ministry of Infrastructure last week, is to send the proposal for analysis by the Federal Audit Court (TCU). The model has already been approved by the National Land Transport Agency (Antaq) on September 12.

Despite the fact that the Minister of Infrastructure, Marcelo Sampaio, has recently stated that the concession period for the Port has been extended to 50 years, the documentation approved by Antaq on the 12th provides for a contract stipulated in 35 years, with the possibility of being extended. only for the purpose of maintaining the economic-financial balance of the concession, only once, at the discretion of the granting authority, for up to five years, as initially projected. The extension of the deadline, according to sources, could further delay the process of privatization of the Port, as it would require changes to the project.

The auction judgment criterion will be the highest award value, stipulated by Antaq at R$ 3.015 billion and maintained in the PPI resolution. The bidder that offers the highest premium over the established minimum initial contribution, to be paid in cash, will be the winner.

The resolution also establishes that the concession contract must include minimum obligations of the concessionaire, such as expanding and modernizing waterway access, by carrying out dredging and deepening excavation in sections of the access channel, and implementing, operating and exploring the ‘Connection Dry Santos-Guarujá’.

The rules provide for two possible arrangements for companies to compete in the auction. In one of them, originally planned, operators of terminals in the port, shipowners, maritime transporters and railroad concessionaires that interconnect with the port complex can enter the concession with individual participation in the capital stock of up to 15%, and the joint participation must not be greater than 40%, being prohibited to participate, individually or jointly, by means of a shareholders’ agreement, in the Concessionaire’s Corporate Control group.

In the second option, the individual participation of these companies cannot exceed 5%, but there is no limit on joint participation, and participation, individually or jointly, through a shareholders’ agreement, in the Concessionaire’s Corporate Control group is also prohibited.

BNDES estimated that R$ 25 billion will be invested in the Port of Santos.

Docks of Rio and Pará

The Council of the Investment Partnerships Program (CPPI) also approved this Tuesday, 20, resolutions to qualify Companhia Docas do Rio de Janeiro (CDRJ) and Companhia Docas do Pará (CDP) for privatization.

The resolutions also determined that the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) will be responsible for implementing and monitoring the privatization measures of CDRJ and CDP.

The National Waterway Transport Agency (Antaq) will be responsible for monitoring the technical studies contracted by BNDES and approving the concession contract for the port service.

In the case of CDRJ, the services provided at the ports of Rio de Janeiro, Itaguaí, Niterói and Angra dos Reis will also be absorbed by the private operator. In the case of CDP, the services provided in the ports of Belém, Vila do Conde and Santarém will be absorbed by the private operator.

(With information from Estadão Content)

