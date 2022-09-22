Pregnant at 55, Claudia Raia puts thick thighs to play and enchants netizens with beauty

This Wednesday (21), the actress Claudia Raia, 55 years old, delighted his legion of fans and admirers on social media by sharing a powerful click lavishing all his natural beauty and toned legs in a blue dress. On the occasion, the interpreter of Donatela, from ‘The favorite’, won over 30,000 likes from internet users.

“Giving an interview to Fantástico. The mother is on”, he wrote Claudia Raia in the caption of the publication, flaunting all her sensuality and female empowerment, in addition to putting her thick thighs to play and highlighting all her natural beauty for the shoot. In the comments, fans left a shower of praise for the actress.

“A work of art so perfect”, wrote a follower first. “Claudia Raia is the most beautiful pregnant woman in Brazil”, praised a second. “A Woman’s Monument”, fired another fan, “Claudia Raia is at her most beautiful stage”, pointed out another, among several affectionate messages for the TV Globo actress.

It is worth noting that earlier this week, Claudia Raia surprised the public by announcing her third pregnancy at the age of 55. “Our dream of becoming parents is nothing new! And didn’t he come true? Me and Jarbas Homem de Melo are pregnant! This beautiful and emotional moment, confirming to us with 99.9% accuracy that the family will grow!” wrote the actress in her open letter.