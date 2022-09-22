Pregnant, Claudia Raia appears with a close-fitting look and lets her tummy show – Famosos



The actress Claudia Raia used social networks on Tuesday night (20), and enchanted the thousands of followers by letting her tummy show. in the last few days, The famous announced that she is pregnant for the third timeaged 55, fruit of marriage with the actor Jarbas Homem de Mello.

Through Instagram Stories, the artist from Globo is lying down, still with makeup on her face, with a black outfit glued to her body and which has left the growing belly of pregnancy in full evidence.

‘I came home with my makeup still on because I worked all day. It’s me and my baby here’said Claudia Raia, while filming the belly. ‘Now you really have to rest. My baby must be like this: ‘This woman won’t stop, for God’s sake”added the actress, good-naturedly.



Claudia Raiawhat I’m from Enzo25 years old and Sophia, 19, the result of a former marriage with Edson Celulari, spoke about having become pregnant after the fiftieth anniversary. sincere, the veteran told the fans that she is radiant. ‘I’m pregnant, but I’m working. Pregnancy is not sick, no! I’m here in the fight‘, he said at the time.

