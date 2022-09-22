premium accumulates and can pay up to R$ 1.5 billion

This Friday, September 23, the United States Mega Millions draws 301 million dollars, equivalent to R$ 1.5 billion, and thousands of Brazilians are buying official tickets on TheLotter, the lottery ticket purchase service world’s leading online platform to ensure participation.

Participating from Brazil is now cheaper, more accessible and more secure than ever, thanks to impeccable Portuguese customer service available 24/7 and a wide range of guaranteed payment methods.

Fortunately, as US law does not prohibit a foreigner or tourist from winning US lottery prizes, you also have a chance to win by purchasing Mega Millions tickets online at TheLotter.

Recently, a single ticket purchased in Illinois took home the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, a whopping $1.3 billion.

This is the opportunity that we Brazilians have been waiting for. If there is a winner this week, he will become the country’s newest billionaire.

You just need to take the first step and play, anything is possible!

Three steps to play for the $301 million prize pool

Mega Millions tickets cost about $5 per line and that already includes the commission the site charges for the courier service:

Go to TheLotter’s Mega Millions page and choose your lucky numbers: 5 main numbers and an additional number. Click on “Play” at the bottom of the screen, TheLotter’s local representatives in the United States will buy the official ticket in the name of the interested party and you will be able to see it scanned in the personal account before the draw. Upon winning, you will be able to enjoy the prizes in full, 100% commission-free. You will be notified by email or text message.

If you have won prizes of less than $200,000, the money will be deposited directly into your bank account. If you win the Mega Millions jackpot, the company will cover all travel expenses to claim the prize, and you won’t have to worry about a thing.

Millions of players have already won

In nearly 20 years of history, TheLotter has built a proven reputation that speaks for itself, with over $105 million paid out to nearly 7 million winners worldwide, including Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, Panama, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Mexico, Canada, Russia, Australia, Iraq and Spain.

Panamanian wins $30 million jackpot

TheLotter has many success stories, with players who have become millionaires by playing the online lottery, such as AD, a pensioner from Panama who won $30 million playing the Florida lottery. Upon receiving the great news, the new winner screamed, “Oh my God, I can’t believe it!” as she excitedly jumped on the other end of the line. “I really needed the money, you can’t imagine how much!” she said, when she was already calmer.

play today

This is the opportunity that we Brazilians have been waiting for. Buy official Mega Millions tickets for the upcoming draw on Friday, September 23rd now for a chance to win $301 million.

If you need more information on how to play Mega Millions Brazil, visit TheLotter website. Good luck!