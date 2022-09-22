Prepare your pocket: provisional measure can generate an extra cost of R$ 4.5 billion per year on the electricity bill

Brazilian consumers will have to prepare their pockets because the electricity bill can be more expensive. A provisional measure approved by the Chamber of Deputies at the end of August and pending in the Senate could generate an extra cost of R$ 4.5 billion per year to customers for the next three decades.

According to the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), this year, subsidies to incentivized sources grew 40% in relation to the amounts disbursed in 2021, an increase of R$ 2.25 billion in the budget of the Energy Development Account (CDE). ).

“So, if the growth rate is maintained, two more years of subsidies will mean, at least, an additional R$ 4.5 billion per year, which will remain in tariffs for 30 years, given that this is the period of grants benefited by the changes ”, said the agency through its press office.

Aneel’s note also highlights that all consumers who pay CDE are impacted — that is, all customers in the country. Those listed in the Social Tariff, those with distributed micro and mini-generation and self-producers are excluded. The impact is approximately 2%, on average, on final tariffs.

Lawyer Feliciano Lyra Moura, from Serur Advogados, explains that Provisional Measure 1,118 of 2022, initially proposed to reduce fuel prices, brought a change in content, whose theme is not related to its initial purpose.

“Among the changes, the one that drew the most attention was precisely the inclusion of paragraph 1-K, through which the subsidy of at least 50%, stipulated by Aneel, to be applied to user tariffs was extended for another 24 months. of the electrical transmission and distribution systems of energy produced through renewable sources, among which, solar and wind”, explains the lawyer.

According to Moura, the benefit had contact days for installed projects, starting in 2023. With the change, however, it will remain in effect until the last day of 2024. “These benefits serve to stimulate and encourage investment in the area of ​​clean energy, which benefits the entire environment in general, but in fact generates an increase in consumer spending as the financial waiver offered by the Government has to be equalized together with the distributors, which cannot be penalized for the use of their transmission structure without payment” , it says.

“It so happens that the eventual temporary increase in electricity bills finances a very important change in our energy matrix, whose benefits are felt in the short, medium and long term, while the financial assistance of the population for this, in addition to being reversed in its profit, will be charged in very long months, for years, at an almost imperceptible monthly cost. In this scenario, it is thought that such sacrifice will have a greater objective, affecting both those who are already here and future generations”, adds the specialist.

