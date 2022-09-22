Presidential candidates concentrate their agenda in SP, and commitments in the state exceed 50% in the 1st month of the campaign | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

Electoral college with the largest number of voters in the country, the state of São Paulo was the destination of the four main candidates for the Presidency of the Republic in 50% of the agendas in the first month of the campaign in these elections.

Analysis made by g1 between the 16th of August, the first official day of the campaign, and the 16th of September, points out that visits to cities in the state occupied more than 50% of the agenda of two presidential candidates in the period.

Lula (PT) and Simone Tebet (MDB) were the ones with the most campaign commitments in the state, occupying more than 55% of their campaign agenda.

Born in Mato Grosso do Sul, Tebet is living in São Paulo during the campaign. Ciro Gomes, who made a career in Ceará, also rented a flat in São Paulo.

Campaigns claim that the shorter electoral period and the fact that the state has the largest electorate in the country are the main reasons for “focusing fire” on São Paulo.

The following order is based on candidate positions in the most recent IPEC poll on voting intentions for president, released on September 19 (Lula has 47%, Bolsonaro has 31%, Ciro has 7% and Simone has 5%).

In the analyzed period, the PT candidate had 27 official campaign agendas with an audience. At least 15 of them were in the capital and in the metropolitan region, which totals 55.55% of all campaign engagements as of September 16.

The PT was not once this month in the interior of São Paulo. The region has been delegated, according to the PT campaign, to the vice presidential candidate, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), who has already been governor of São Paulo for four terms.

2 of 6 Lula at a campaign event this Tuesday (20th) in a hotel in the South Zone of São Paulo. — Photo: Disclosure Lula at a campaign event this Tuesday (20th) in a hotel in the South Zone of São Paulo. — Photo: Disclosure

The second most visited destination by PT in the period analyzed by the g1 it was Rio de Janeiro, with four visits, followed by Minas Gerais, with two official visits in Belo Horizonte and Montes Claros.

Born in Garanhuns, Pernambuco, Lula made a political career in the ABC region of São Paulo as a union leader and only left São Bernardo do Campo this year to live in São Paulo with his new wife, Janja Lula da Silva. He has not visited his home state once since the official start of the campaign.

Despite having two strong state platforms in Pernambuco – with the support of Marília Arraes (Solidariedade) and Danilo Cabral (PSB) – the PT’s last engagement in the state was on July 21, still in the pre-election period.

Short campaign and focus on key states

Former governor of Piauí Wellington Dias, one of the coordinators of the PT presidential campaign, attributed the concentration of events in São Paulo to the short campaign time.

“It’s a shorter election. The first with just 45 days of campaign commitments made by the former president. Lula took full advantage of the pre-campaign period to travel the country. He was in the five regions, dialoguing with various sectors. (…) The battle [para vencer no 1º turno] It’s a little more than the Southeast. It is São Paulo, Minas, Rio, Bahia, in addition to Rio Grande do Sul and Paraná. We need to have a watchful eye [para esses estados]”, said the PT.

3 of 6 Former President Lula (PT) next to the former governor of Piauí, Wellington Dias, who coordinates the campaign for the PT Planalto in 2022. — Photo: Ricardo Stuckert/Instituto Lula Former President Lula (PT) next to the former governor of Piauí, Wellington Dias, who coordinates the campaign for the PT’s Planalto in 2022. — Photo: Ricardo Stuckert/Instituto Lula

The PT’s strategy is to share the commitments in the final stretch of the campaign with deputy Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), who has easier dialogue with sectors that are more averse to PT’s return to power, such as agribusiness.

“In this final stretch, Lula’s eyes are focused on the Northeast, Southeast and South. Geraldo Alckmin goes to the Midwest, where there is a large part of agribusiness. He has also been to the North. It is a continental country and this division of agendas needs to happen so that dialogue can be established with all sectors”, declared Wellington Dias.

States most visited by Lula between 8/16 and 9/16

Sao Paulo – 15 campaign schedules

– 15 campaign schedules Rio de Janeiro – 4 campaign schedules

– 4 campaign schedules Minas Gerais – 3 campaign schedules

– 3 campaign schedules Total: 27 campaign agendas in the period

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) had 9 of the 39 official campaign agendas in the state of São Paulo in the same period, representing 23% of total campaign engagements. After the state appears Brasília, with seven agendas, the city in which he lives and holds the Presidency.

The PL candidate also fulfilled four other campaign commitments in Rio, where he has a fixed residence, and three agendas in Minas Gerais.

In São Paulo, Bolsonaro visited cities in the interior of São Paulo, such as São José dos Campos, Barretos and Presidente Prudente, in addition to the capital itself.

4 of 6 Bolsonaro, PL candidate for reelection, greets supporters in Presidente Prudente (SP) — Photo: Leonardo Bosisio/g1 Bolsonaro, the PL candidate for reelection, greets supporters in Presidente Prudente (SP) — Photo: Leonardo Bosisio/g1

Despite being the state in which he least campaigned, São Paulo is where Bolsonaro most fulfilled the president’s official agendas, with four different commitments.

Between August 16 and September 16, the candidate also fulfilled four official agendas in Rio and two in Minas.

Most visited states by Bolsonaro between 8/16 and 9/16

Sao Paulo – 9 campaign visits

– 9 campaign visits Brasilia – 8 campaign visits

– 8 campaign visits Paraná – 6 campaign visits

– 6 campaign visits Total: 39 campaign visits

Ciro Gomes (PDT) had 16 of the 42 official campaign engagements in São Paulo, followed by five visits to Rio de Janeiro and four to Minas Gerais.

in total, 38% of pedestrian appointments took place in the state from Sao Paulo. The pedestrian was in cities like Osasco, Santana do Parnaíba, São José do Rio Preto and Barretos, in addition to many commitments in the capital of São Paulo.

5 of 6 The PDT candidate for the presidency, Ciro Gomes, during a meeting promoted by ‘Estadão’ and FAAP in the capital of São Paulo. — Photo: Reproduction / Estadão The PDT candidate for the presidency, Ciro Gomes, during a meeting promoted by ‘Estadão’ and FAAP in the capital of São Paulo. — Photo: Reproduction / Estadão

Like Simone Tebet, PDT sources also reported that Ciro has been staying a good part of the time in the capital of São Paulo, after renting a flat in the city to stay with his wife Giselle Bezerra, who accompanies him on part of the trips and on the recordings of the programs. internet, TV and radio.

Despite being born in Pindamonhangaba, in the interior of São Paulo, Ciro made a political career in Ceará, a state he visited only once in the period analyzed by the g1.

States most visited by Ciro Gomes between 8/16 and 9/16

Sao Paulo – 16 campaign visits

– 16 campaign visits Rio de Janeiro – 5 campaign visits

– 5 campaign visits Minas Gerais – 5 campaign visits

5 campaign visits Total: 42 campaign visits

The MDB candidate had 45 official campaign agendas until September 16. At least 25 of them were carried out in São Paulo cities.

Her home state, Mato Grosso do Sul, officially had only one visit from the presidential candidate in the period. In Rio de Janeiro, she had two agendas, while in Minas Gerais there was one.

O g1 found that, due to the large number of agendas and the recording of the candidate’s TV programs being happening in the capital of São Paulo, Tebet is living in São Paulo, from where he takes a career plane to the states where he has electoral commitments.

6 of 6 Simone Tebet (MDB) at a campaign event on Education, in São Paulo, this Tuesday (20). — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo Simone Tebet (MDB) at a campaign event on Education, in São Paulo, this Tuesday (20). — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

Questioned by g1the presidential candidate stated that the campaign strategy was to concentrate commitments in the Southeast in the first stage, to make the candidate better known in the region where almost half of the Brazilian electorate is concentrated.

“All the candidates, as far as I know, came here, because of the ease of the hub and travel. I avoid traveling by jet or plane. I use a lot of airliners. We created a structure to stay not only in the state of São Paulo, but in the Southeast region, which has almost 50% of the electorate. We made an extensive trip to the South of Brazil, we went to the North more than once. We did about 70 to 80% of the states in the Northeast. And we’re still going, next week to Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro this week. Also in southern Brazil. I don’t know if I can reach the North and Midwest of Brazil”, said the MDB candidate.