Pressure from the crowd takes effect, Santos cleans up and 7 players have their days numbered in Vila

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Pressure from the crowd takes effect, Santos cleans up and 7 players have their days numbered in Vila 1 Views

saints

Santos’ next match is against Athletico-PR and is scheduled for the 27th, at 9 pm, at Estádio da Vila Belmiro.

Geovana Barcelos

Per Geovana Barcelos

Camacho, Madson and + 5: Pressure from the crowd takes effect and Santos cleans the cast
© Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIFCamacho, Madson and + 5: Pressure from the crowd takes effect and Santos cleans the cast
Geovana Barcelos

Santos is the eleventh place in the Brazilian championship with 34 points, 11 from G-4 and six from the relegation zone. Alvinegro Praiano is not in the fight for any title this season, putting as its main objective this season is to stay in the G-6in order to guarantee a direct place in the Liberators cup in the next season.

However, the Fish comes in a complicated sequence in Brazilian with four games without wins, being three defeats and one draw. What ended up generating demonstrations from fans in front of a campaign well below what was expected. According to information from the journalist Lucas Barrosthe Club’s board of directors is preparing a reformulation for the team.

“Santos does not intend to renew the contract with Madson and Camacho, both expire in December 2022. The club’s idea for 2023 is to clean up the squad, whether due to non-renewal or sale. In addition to those mentioned above, among them are: Luiz Felipe, Angulo, Jhojan, Tailson and F. Jonatan”, wrote the communicator.

O journalist highlighted that players in negotiable list can be changed according to the next technician team’s. “It is worth remembering that this also involves a new coach. In case the new coach wants to keep any of these players. The club can go back”, revealed.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Thiago Silva melts for Dinizismo: “It makes us more passionate about football”

Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves/FFC In an interview with ESPN, defender Thiago Silva, Fluminense’s idol, melted for …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved