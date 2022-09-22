Priscila Fantin opens up about depression after ‘Chocolate with Pepper’

Priscila Fantinactress, will return to Globo’s screens with the third rerun of Chocolate with pepper (2003), from next Monday (26). She, who played the character Olga, recalled the backstage of the plot, and vented about the diagnosis of depression.

“’Chocolate com Pimenta’ was the funniest soap opera I’ve ever done. It had the best backstage, with everyone happy. It was light and delicious. I only have good memories”said the 39-year-old famous, in an interview with columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo.

Away from soap operas since 2016, Priscila Fantin stated that she has no plans to return, but does not rule out the possibility. “I have no plans, but I also have nothing against it. If I go back, I will. But I went through some situations in my life that made me prioritize my autonomy. The works have to be able to talk with my way of dealing with the day to day, with my rhythm. This is part of caring for my mental health.”said the actress, who recalled when she was diagnosed with depression at the time she amended several works.

“Very difficult”

For Fantin, the process of understanding the disease was difficult. “It is very difficult for you to recognize that you are depressed. I didn’t know because I didn’t have information about the disease. It is important that we talk more and more and bring clarifications. We have to end this prejudice that those who go to therapy are crazy and, above all, that those who need to take medicine for their head to work are too”she said.

Priscila Fantin’s most recent work on the small screen was in the series River Heroes (2018), from Fox Premium. Currently, she has dedicated herself more to the stage in the theaterin addition to preparing a new season of a podcast alongside her husband, actor Bruno Lopes.

