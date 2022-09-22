prize accumulates and the next contest can pay up to R$ 1.5 billion







In this Friday, September 23, the US Mega Millions draws US$ 301 million dollars, equivalent to BRL 1.5 billion, and thousands of Brazilians are buying their official tickets online at TheLotter, the world’s leading online lottery ticketing service to ensure participation.

Participating from Brazil is now cheaper, more accessible and more secure than ever, thanks to impeccable Portuguese customer service available 24/7 and a wide range of guaranteed payment methods.

Fortunately, as US law does not prohibit a foreigner or tourist from winning US lottery prizes, you also have the chance to win by purchasing your Mega Millions tickets online at TheLotter.

Recently, a single ticket bought in Illinois, USA, won the second biggest jackpot in Mega Millions history: an extraordinary US$ 1.3 billion (equivalent to R$ 6.7 billion).

This is another opportunity that we Brazilians have been waiting for! If there’s a winner this week, he could become the country’s newest billionaire!

You just need to take the first step and play, because anything is possible!





3 steps to play for the $301 million prize pool

Mega Millions tickets cost about $5 per line and that already includes the commission the site charges for its courier service:

Access the page of Mega Millions at TheLotter and choose your lucky numbers: 5 main numbers and an additional number. Click PLAY at the bottom of the screen. TheLotter’s local US representatives will purchase the official ticket on your behalf and you will be able to see it scanned into your personal account before the draw. If you win, you will be able to enjoy your prizes in full, 100% commission free! You will be notified by email or text message.

If you win prizes of less than US$200,000, the money will be deposited directly into your bank account. If you win the Mega Millions jackpot, the company will cover all your travel expenses to collect the prize, and you won’t have to worry about a thing!





Millions of players have already won!

in your almost 20 years of history, TheLotter has built a proven reputation that speaks for itself with over US$ 105 million dollars paid about 7 million winners from around the world, including Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, Panama, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Mexico, Canada, Russia, Australia, Iraq and Spain, among others.





Panamanian wins $30 million jackpot

TheLotter has many success stories, with players who have become millionaires by playing the online lottery, such as AD, a pensioner from Panama who won US$ 30 million dollars playing the Florida lottery. Upon receiving the great news, the new winner screamed, “Oh my God, I can’t believe it!” as she excitedly jumped on the other end of the line. “I really needed the money, you can’t imagine how much!” she said, when she was already calmer.

Play today!

This is the opportunity that we Brazilians have been waiting for. Buy your official Mega Millions tickets now for the next draw at Friday, September 23 and have a chance to win $301 million!

If you need more information on how to play at Mega Millions from Brazil, visit TheLotter website. Good luck!





Lotto Direct Limited operates thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority. License reference MGA/CRP/402/2017. 18+. Games can be harmful if left unchecked. Play responsibly. For more information, visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/

