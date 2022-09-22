Project establishes in SUS assistance to patients with retinitis pigmentosa – News

09/21/2022 – 16:02

Pablo Valadares/Chamber of Deputies Célio Silveira: “It is essential that the patient has the guarantee of comprehensive care”

Bill 2366/22 establishes the National Policy for Awareness and Assistance to Patients with Retinitis Pigmentosa. The actions will be developed by all federative entities according to the principles and guidelines of the Unified Health System (SUS). The text is under analysis in the Chamber of Deputies.

According to the author of the proposal, Deputy Célio Silveira (MDB-GO), retinitis pigmentosa (or retinitis pigmentosa) affects the retina, the region at the back of the eye, and usually manifests itself in young adults and adolescents, but can be diagnosed in childhood. There is about 1 case in every 4,000 individuals.

“The most common symptoms are night blindness, cataracts and loss of central and peripheral (side) vision”, explains the parliamentarian. “The first warning sign is difficulty seeing at night.”

“Currently there is no cure, and the evolution of the disease leads to visual impairment”, says Célio Silveira. “It is essential that the patient has the guarantee of comprehensive care, such as eye care, psychological support and training to adapt to the growing restrictions”, he observes.

To that end, the project foresees that the national policy will include:

– publicity and awareness campaigns on retinitis pigmentosa;

– specialized care in the SUS, with the offer of methods for diagnosis and comprehensive treatment and with the availability of therapies and medications; and

– multidisciplinary assistance, through guidance on the disease; of teaching and the use of braille; and services that ensure physical and mental health.

Procedure

The project is in conclusive character and will be analyzed by the Social Security and Family commissions; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

Reporting – Ralph Machado

Editing – Pierre Triboli