Project sanctioned that authorizes the creation of health and tourism lotteries

The federal government sanctioned the bill authorizing the Executive Branch to create the Health Lottery and the Tourism Lottery. According to the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, the proposal is to generate additional revenue for health and tourism managers, with the funding of initiatives aimed at mitigating the effects of the pandemic.

The text, published in today’s edition (22) of the Official Gazette, authorizes the concession to the private sector of the operation of lotteries, in addition to the adoption of sports forecasts, fixed-odds bets and numerical forecasts.

The total amount collected from the operation of the lotteries will first be used to pay the prizes, the income tax levied on the prize and the social security portion. Then, part of the proceeds will be allocated to the National Health Fund (FNS) and the Brazilian Agency for the International Promotion of Tourism (Embratur).

“Prize values ​​related to lottery products not claimed by gamblers that have been covered within the statute of limitations in the Health Lottery and the Tourism Lottery will be reverted, respectively, to the FNS and Embratur, in compliance with the financial and budgetary programming of the Federal Executive Branch. .”

Veto

The provision that the Ministry of Economy would discipline, within a maximum period of 30 days after the publication of the proposal, the rules for granting the operation of the Health Lottery by the Ministry of Health and the Tourism Lottery by the Ministry of Tourism.