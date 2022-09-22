Propylene glycol is authorized by Anvisa for use in 21 categories of food for human consumption; see list | Minas Gerais

Propylene glycol is commonly used by the food industry, with authorization from Anvisa (see details below).

What is being investigated and may have led to intoxication and death of dogs is the contamination of the food additive by ethylene glycol, a highly toxic substance. To date, this contamination has been confirmed in two specific batches of propylene glycolsold by Tecno Clean: AD5035C22 and AD4055C21.

According to the Anvisa publication, companies that have specifically acquired these lots must not use them “under any circumstances”. If they identify that these batches have already been used, they must adopt all the “necessary actions to avoid the consumption of the product”.

The other companies that use propylene glycol, but have no direct relationship with the contaminated batches, “must review and keep up-to-date the internal procedures for selecting and qualifying suppliers and receiving raw materials”.

Anvisa’s alert is a preventive measure and serves as a guide for companies. Propylene glycol is a food additive authorized by Anvisa for use in 21 categories of food for human consumption.with four functions:

humectant: protects food from moisture loss in a low relative humidity environment or facilitates the dissolution of a dry substance in an aqueous medium;

protects food from moisture loss in a low relative humidity environment or facilitates the dissolution of a dry substance in an aqueous medium; carrier agent: dissolves, dilutes, disperses or physically modifies other food additives or nutrients without altering their function, in order to facilitate their handling, application or use in food;

dissolves, dilutes, disperses or physically modifies other food additives or nutrients without altering their function, in order to facilitate their handling, application or use in food; stabilizer: stabilizes, maintains or intensifies the color of a food;

stabilizes, maintains or intensifies the color of a food; icing: when applied to the outer surface of a food, it imparts a shiny appearance or a protective coating.

See the 21 food categories in which propylene glycol can be used and for what purpose:

Liquid food supplements (including suspensions, solutions, syrups, emulsions and the liquid content of softgels): carrier agent

carrier agent Solid and semi-solid food supplements (including tablets, gummies, dragees, tablets, capsules, softgels, gels, creams, powders, granules, lozenges and chewables): carrier agent

carrier agent Breading cover for fish and fish products: humectant

humectant Snacks based on potatoes, cereals, flour or starch (derived from roots and tubers, vegetables and legumes): humectant

humectant Processed oilseeds and nuts, coated or not: stabilizing, glazing and humectant

stabilizing, glazing and humectant Fresh fruit (packaged and surface treated): humectant

humectant Fruit and/or vegetable candies: humectant

humectant Dried or dehydrated fruits (including shredded coconut): humectant

humectant Mixture for the preparation of cakes, pies, sweets and confectionery doughs, with chemical leavening, with or without filling, with or without topping: humectant

humectant Biscuits and the like with or without filling, with or without topping: humectant

humectant Cakes, pies, sweets and confectionery doughs, with biological yeast or natural fermentation, with or without filling, with or without frosting, ready-to-eat or semi-ready (includes panettone and sweet bread): humectant

humectant Cakes, pies, sweets and confectionery doughs, with chemical leavening, with or without filling, with or without frosting, ready-to-eat or semi-ready: humectant

humectant Foods with cocoa for beverage preparation: humectant

humectant Gummies and Jelly Candies: humectant

humectant Candies and Caramels: humectant

humectant Toppings and syrups for bakery products and cookies, for confectionery products, for desserts, for edible ice cream, for candies, for confectionery, for bonbons, for chocolates and the like and for confectionery baths: humectant

humectant Confectionary: humectant

humectant Other chocolate-free candies: humectant

humectant Tablets: humectant

humectant Fillings for bakery products and cookies, for confectionery products, for desserts, for edible ice cream, for candies, for confectionery, for bonbons, for chocolates and the like and for confectionery baths: humectant

humectant Nougat, marzipan, edible seed paste: humectant

Investigations began due to the emergence of cases of deaths and hospitalizations of dogs after eating snacks.

At first, suspicions of contamination were identified in three brands of snacks, all from Bassar: Dental Care, every day and Petz Snack Oral Care.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa) banned a Bassar factory and ordered the national recall of all batches of products due to suspected contamination.

Last Friday (16), the folder determined that three other manufacturers of dog snacks collect batches of products: FVO Alimentos Ltda, Peppy Pet and Upper Dog.

The Mapa identified, so far, contamination by ethylene glycol of two batches of propylene glycol from Tecno Clean: AD5035C22 and AD4055C21.

Bassar says it bought the propylene glycol from Tecno Clean, which said it bought it from A&D Química, which, in turn, also claimed to be just a reseller. According to A&D, the products in its portfolio, including propylene glycol, are not intended for food and are intended exclusively for the manufacture of items for hygiene and cleaning.

Police are investigating alleged attempted fraud in Bassar’s supplier document.