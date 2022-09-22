Public inventory warns about the burning of fossil fuels on the planet

The first public inventory of hydrocarbons was published this Monday (19), in which the planet’s fossil fuel reserves are calculated and the impact that could be generated if these reserves were all burned. The report shows that around 3.5 trillion tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions would be thrown into the atmosphere, 7 times more than is needed to limit global warming to a 1.5°C rise.

The so-called Global Registry of Fossil Fuels (RGCF) is the work of the Carbon Tracker Initiative, which had the collaboration of several institutions and countries to collect data and generate the report in question. Since the Industrial Revolution, human activity involving coal, oil and natural gas has already increased the temperature of the planet by 1.2°C, which has been affecting the climate perceptibly ever since.

The burning of gases generated by the use of fossil fuels is one of the biggest sources of greenhouse gases (Image: Public Domain/Pixabay)

Fossil fuels in numbers

The global carbon balance — that is, how much pollution released into the atmosphere would be needed to limit global warming to a maximum of 1.5 °C, as defined by the Paris agreement — is calculated, according to the United Nations (UN) , in about 360 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, which should be reached in 9 years if current emissions are maintained.

The UN’s own calculations, however, show that governments across the globe plan to burn more than twice as much fossil fuels by 2030 as would be consistent with a 1.5°C rise. What we didn’t have, until now, was a comprehensive inventory of how much carbon stock countries hold.

With the RGCF, it is possible to have a more transparent idea about the use of oil, gas and coal reserves, which should help us understand how the global supply of these raw materials works, in addition to providing information to governments to enable more public policies. calculated in the direction of finding fuels that are less harmful to nature.

It is up to governments to pressure companies to switch to more sustainable sources of energy (Image: Westend61/Envato/CC)

More than 50,000 reserves have been identified in 89 countries, some of which contain enough fuel to exceed the global carbon balance, such as the United States, which holds 520 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent. China, Russia and Australia could also break the balance unaided.

In the individual fuel calculations, it is shown that the largest source of emissions in the world is the oil reserve in Ghawar, Saudi Arabia, which releases 525 million tons of carbon dioxide every year. The 12 most polluting places in the world are all in the Gulf or Russia.

How can the inventory help?

The organizers of the inventory hope that it can make both investors and the population aware of the danger of emissions, causing them to increase pressure on the governments of countries that emit polluting gases, which can, in turn, plan measures to replace fossil fuels with sustainable energy sources.

Among those interested are, for example, the inhabitants of Tuvalu, an archipelago that has gradually disappeared due to rising sea levels. The country’s foreign minister, Simon Kofe, said he hoped the inventory would help reduce or even end fossil fuel production, saving countries like his from a dire fate under the sea.

Source: Carbon Tracker Initiative