“Pure envy”; Neto makes a heavy statement about Abel Ferreira and Verdão fans do not forgive the presenter on the web

Since arriving at Palmeiras, coach Abel Ferreira has been doing a great job. In all, the Portuguese coach has already won 5 titles for Verdão. Two Libertadores, one Recopa Sudamericana, one Paulistão, one Copa do Brasil and it is very close to winning the Brasileirão. Therefore, many professionals, in addition to technicians, have criticized Portuguese in recent days. This Wednesday (21), Neto, who had given a truce in the fight with the Palmeirense commander returned to attack him because of his lines. That’s because the former player didn’t like seeing coach alviverde say that he doesn’t like to greet opponents before the game. “I feel that if I go to greet the opponent, I feel less strong. I want to beat my opponent, I don’t want to do it”, said. The communicator got annoyed and shot at the darling of Palestra’s fans.

“Abel, you are too masked. I’ve been masked too. You came here, nobody knew you, we hugged you in a wonderful way… not just you, but Jorge Jesus and so many others. Brazilians do that. Let us go to Portugal to do what you do here. I doubt you’ll spend six months in a club”, began the presenter who continued attacking the Portuguese coach.

The former player called Abel Ferreira a liar after the narrator of Rádio Bandeirantes, Rogério de Assis, better known as “Canhão”, returned to the subject of Danilo, where the Portuguese said it was not a good idea for the midfielder to have gone to the national team. Brazilian in the friendly against South Korea. “To claim, to say what he said about Danilo… when the Brazilian team is bad for the player?”asked the announcer. “That doesn’t work. It’s a lie”, evaluated Neto.

On the other hand, two people came out in defense of Abel Ferreira. The commentator Velloso, who said that Abel is right not to greet opponents for being concentrated.“Abel likes to be very focused on the game. I thought so too. I didn’t like to greet the opponent before the game, I didn’t wish him good luck. Will you wish good luck to whoever you’re playing against? this is hypocrisy”, commented Velloso.

Another one that surprised everyone was coach Tite, who, in an interview at a hotel in France, where Brazil will face Ghana and Tunisia, came out in defense of Abel Ferreira when commenting on the coach’s speech, who on Sunday (18) said that the steering wheel did not do well to go to the selection. “Man, this demonstration is on top of a whole context. I know Abel and he has been very open and receptive to us. And he is doing an extraordinary job. This sentence has to be looked at in context and in the whole situation of what he meant. I imagine, but I don’t allow myself to quote that”,said the coach who then spoke about another example of an athlete from Verdão who went to the Selection and ended up dropping out of production later. “I allow myself an observation that Gabriel Menino made shortly after he returned to Palmeiras: ‘after I went to the national team, things got different and I’m only now returning’. We have to analyze the whole context”added the coach of the Selection.

Palmeiras fans did not forgive Abel Ferreira’s attack and detonated the presenter on social networks: “This grandson is a very liar he likes to criticize Abel out of envy but he is a guy who was supposed to have disappeared from football on television for spitting in the referee’s face José appeared of that he doesn’t talk about other messes for being a slack face”, raged a fan