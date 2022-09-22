Putin Threatens to Use Nuclear Weapons Against West’s “Blackmail”

posted on 09/22/2022 06:00



Russian President Vladimir Putin’s first speech since his troops invaded Ukraine 210 days ago included a threat of the use of nuclear weapons and an announcement of “partial mobilization” of reservists. “In its aggressive anti-Russia policy, the West has crossed all lines. (…) Some irresponsible politicians speak not only of sending long-distance weapons to Ukraine, missile systems that would allow them to attack Crimea and other Russian regions. nuclear blackmail came into play”, declared the Kremlin leader, in a recorded speech shown yesterday. “Our country has a variety of weapons of mass destruction. Without a doubt, we will use all means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people. This is no bluff.” In New York, where he addressed the United Nations General Assembly, US President Joe Biden said Russia had “blatantly violated” core principles of the UN Charter and warned: “A nuclear war cannot be won and must not be locked”.

Putin referred to the referendums, announced on Tuesday by pro-Russian separatists, to annex the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine and Zaporizhzhia and Kherson in the south. “We will do everything to ensure safe conditions for referendums so that the people can express their will. We will support the decision on their future.” He insisted the call-up involves citizens who “have served and who have relevant experience”. “We are only talking about partial mobilization,” he insisted.

“Fair Punishment”

In the evening, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s leader, spoke to the General Assembly, via videoconference, and advocated the installation of a war crimes tribunal to try Russia. “A crime has been committed against Ukraine and we ask for a just punishment,” he said. “Ukraine wants peace. Europe wants peace. The world wants peace. And we have seen who is the only one who wants war,” he added.

The Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) denounced Putin’s “dangerous nuclear rhetoric” and promised to continue “supporting Ukraine”. “World peace is in danger,” said Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign policy chief. He called the threat of nuclear weapons “unacceptable” and urged the international community to unite.

A professor of international relations at the University of Brasília (UnB), Juliano Cortinhas explained to the report that, despite pressure, Putin increased the pressure on Ukraine. “We are living in a moment of intensification on both sides. This makes the escalation ‘very dangerous’. Putin put the nuclear weapons card on the table. This threat is serious and the world needs to take it into account,” he warned. . He recalled that the Western powers made a miscalculation in doubting the invasion of Ukraine. “The solution I see as possible to avoid losses would be an attempt to approach Russia to seek a negotiated solution, even if this leads to loss of territory for Ukraine.”

According to Cortinhas, the referendums announced by pro-Russian separatists in four regions of Ukraine would be an attempt by Putin to legitimize the Russian presence and the annexation of border territories. “With these consultations, Putin would have one more argument. However, he is not willing to withdraw completely from Ukraine, as he has invested a lot in the war and will not accept a complete defeat,” he commented. “If it launches one or two nuclear weapons towards Ukraine, it could cause a worldwide atomic escalation and enormous damage to Russia itself, due to the radioactive cloud. The consequences would be catastrophic and the scenario is quite bleak.”

Division

For Segrillo, Putin’s mention of the use of an atomic arsenal is more of a bluff or a hint. “Putin wants to divide the West by showing that he will not back down. This is especially dangerous as he has put his entire career into this war. If he loses the conflict, I think he will even step out of power,” he warned. “It is Putin’s life that is at stake there.” The expert classifies the current situation as “serious” and “climbing”. “The First World War started like that, without anyone thinking that it would cause a generalized conflict”, recalled Segrillo, alluding to the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand, heir to the Austro-Hungarian Empire, on June 28, 1914. “At some point, Ukraine must accept the ceasefire.”

In turn, Rafael Duarte — professor of international security at the IESB University Center — sees Putin’s pronouncement as part of a rhetoric used to justify war and non-intervention by NATO. “He raised the tone in the threats because he suffered several casualties at the front, after the Ukrainians used the military equipment provided by the western alliance. He needs to fight back to show strength, internally. This sends a warning to democracies. To use weapons, they depend on consent. their parliaments and their people. This is a message that generates much more alarm and fanfare for the decisions to be taken”, he explained to Mail.

Duarte assessed that Biden was happy to point out that a nuclear war leaves no winners. “Everyone loses. Everyone knows that Putin will not use atomic weapons, because that is a kind of aggression that would legitimize collective action directly against Moscow. In terms of practical actions, I don’t see that happening. It’s more of an upswing in a war.” of narratives.”

“Ukraine has been successful in several operations in the last two weeks. This success is based on a long process of sending weapons from the West to Ukraine, as well as training Ukrainian forces. over Russian ones. It also made possible a territorial gain, which put pressure on Putin, including internally. Today, 1,000 people have been arrested in several cities in Russia for protesting against the measures taken by Putin. There is a process of disbanding the country increasing.”

Juliano Cortinhas, professor of international relations at the University of Brasília (UnB)





“How far Putin can go is a great danger. Regarding the use of nuclear weapons, I believe the Russian president will avoid them as much as possible. If that happens, he will use tactical weapons, which do not cause mass destruction and have a more localized effect. that he could adopt this resort as a last resort. For example, if the four territories (Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk) become part of Russia after the referendum, and Ukraine manages to retake them, this would be a situation that he could even use those weapons.”

Angelo Segrillo, professor of history at the University of São Paulo (USP)





“Putin’s position reflects, in part, the advance in recent weeks of the Ukrainian army, which began to put pressure on areas under Russian rule. The call-up of reservists demonstrates all the vulnerabilities and weaknesses of Russia in maintaining the conflict. This more offensive position Putin seeks to create a new fact and reposition himself in the face of the conflict. But this causes a series of instabilities. The reaction of the US and Europe was very emphatic. We have entered a new phase of discussion on how to contain Russian power.”

Denilde Oliveira Holzhacker, professor of international relations at ESPM-SP