Putin’s nuclear threat: bravado or real possibility? | World

The speech is openly war rhetoric: “I would like to remind those who make statements about Russia that our country also has various means of destruction and that, in some cases, they are more modern than those of the NATO countries. If Russian territorial integrity is threatened, we will use all available means to protect Russia and our people.”

This is what the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, communicated to the Russian population – and the world – this Wednesday (21). The Russian leader accuses the West of nuclear blackmail. And he leaves no doubt about his position: “This is not a bluff. And those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the direction of the winds can change and point at them.”

In his speech, Putin not only threatened the West through the use of nuclear weapons, but also announced the partial mobilization of 300,000 reservists.

“Since the beginning of the war, we have repeatedly heard threats of this type, which can be interpreted as a threat of the use of nuclear weapons”, points out Bundeswehr (German Armed Forces) retired colonel and security policy expert Wolfgang Richter, in interview with DW.

“The idea behind it is possibly [enviar] a message to the western states: if you [o Ocidente] interfere in the war or even attack Russian territory, a nuclear attack becomes more likely,” he adds.

In an interview with the BBC, former NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller does not rule out the possibility that Russia may, in fact, use nuclear weapons: “I am afraid that now they may attack in an unpredictable way. that could even involve the use of weapons of mass destruction,” he warned.

Richter, on the other hand, does not see the situation so dramatically and points to Russian nuclear doctrine, which foresees the effective use of nuclear weapons in only two cases: “Firstly, if Russia itself is attacked by nuclear weapons or destruction en masse. Secondly, if the existence and survival of the Russian state are at stake”. However, if invaded areas were annexed by Russia and later declared as part of Russian territory, such scenarios provided for in the doctrine would not have force in international law, argues the expert.

With 6,375 warheads, Russia has the largest nuclear arsenal in the world. Of the NATO members, the United States has the most power, with about 5,800 warheads. France is estimated to have 290, and the UK around 215. Exact numbers are not available, as countries keep a lot of information about their nuclear programs under wraps.

Even if there is talk of US “nuclear protection”, a nuclear attack against Europe could not be avoided, militarily speaking. Protection in this case is based more on the assumption that a military rival would not dare to attack because it would have to rely on a counterattack.

A military response to an alleged Russian attack could be organized and executed by NATO’s nuclear powers: the US, France and the UK. All three have strategic weapons that could be launched from nuclear submarines, for example, which would allow for a counterattack in any possible scenario.

Who decides on the use of nuclear weapons?

The first to decide and then authorize the use of American nuclear weapons stockpiled in Germany, Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands is the President of the United States. Then, the country where the weapons are allocated must agree to launch from their own fighter jets. Before that, however, consultations with other NATO members are likely to take place at the North Atlantic Council, the organization’s main policy-making body.

On France’s use of nuclear weapons, the decision rests exclusively with the French president. In the UK, the prime minister decides.

The three countries, the US, France and the UK, therefore comprise three distinct decision-making centers, which can be considered a deterrent, in order to make it difficult for adversaries to accurately calculate how NATO would react in the event of a attack.

How does Germany participate in deterrence?

Germany participates in nuclear deterrence actions in Europe with the German Air Force’s Tornado fighter jets, stationed at the Büchel base in the southwestern state of Rhineland-Palatinate. In an emergency situation, therefore, aircraft with German military personnel would fly American nuclear weapons to the target. At least once a year, Bundeswehr pilots run simulations to drop nuclear bombs on objects that mimic the real target.

In addition to Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Italy also participate in NATO deterrence exercises in Europe. Between 100 and 150 bombs certified for these aircraft are currently stored on the mainland, according to reports.

Russian intimidation is not recent

Since Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, the Russian president has repeatedly made threats about the use of nuclear weapons. This would likely involve the use of so-called tactical nuclear weapons, which have relatively low explosive power. They could be used to very little effect, so as to provoke a nuclear strike with about one-fiftieth the destructive power of the bomb that devastated Hiroshima, Japan.

Richter, however, doubts that a nuclear attack can actually happen: “If Russia breaks the nuclear taboo that has existed since 1945, the country would also be isolated and ostracized around the world. Putin would lose all his allies, including China. This would have incalculable consequences for Russia’s political, economic and social survival.”

The security policy expert therefore considers a nuclear war between Russia and NATO to be highly unlikely: “Russia could not win, as that would lead to mutual destruction. I believe that much rationality still exists in the Kremlin.”

Perhaps Putin also remembers the categorical statement made by US President Joe Biden a few days ago. In an interview with CBS, Biden vehemently warned Putin against using nuclear or chemical weapons: “Don’t do that. It would change the face of war like nothing else has since World War II.”