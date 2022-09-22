Queen Elizabeth’s jewelry was polished with gin for extra shine – 9/21/2022

Queen Elizabeth II didn’t wear a crown all the time, but she was hardly seen in public without gold jewelry, diamonds and other precious materials.

In the book “The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, The Dresser and the Wardrobe”, published in 2019, the monarch’s personal assistant Angela Kelly revealed a “trick” to make the pieces even brighter: buff them with alcohol. .

Kelly said she mixed gin with water and used the recipe to clean the jewelry that the queen intended to wear at the day’s events, which would give more prominence to the pieces made of diamond.

“A little gin and water are useful to add some extra sparkle to the diamonds, just don’t tell the jeweler,” Kelly joked in an interview with People magazine. “The Queen’s Jeweler deep cleans items when necessary. To me, the gin trick is just a way to give them a quick polish so they shine even more.”

the queen’s jewelry

Queen Elizabeth’s jewelry has always aroused much curiosity, as her collection was considered one of the most valuable in the world. It is necessary to distinguish, however, the collection “of the queen” from the collection “of the crown”, since the sovereign had unlimited access to both.

Not all pieces will automatically be passed on to the Queen Consort, Camilla Parker-Bowles, or relatives.

Personally, Elizabeth 2th — by inheritance, gifts or purchase — had over 300 personal items, and access to over 100 objects and over 23,000 gemstones from the “Crown Jewels”.

In general, private jewelry was worn at public events such as meetings, dinners or television broadcasts. Crown ones, on the other hand, appeared at official state events, such as the annual opening of Parliament.

Technically, the sovereign does not have possession of these jewels, but custody while they are on the throne. The collection includes garments, scepters and swords, as well as, of course, rings, necklaces and tiaras. In particular, the British collection is considered one of the most complete today, with pieces of priceless symbolic, historical and cultural values, with articles dating from periods such as the 15th century.

If we cannot see Elizabeth II’s famous brooches exposed to the public, the crown collection, on the other hand, is on permanent display. That’s right, it is possible to see a part of the collection, which has been open for visitation in the Tower of London, since the 1600s.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip after the coronation ceremony Image: Getty Images

It is there, for example, that the crown of Saint Edward, with sapphires, topazes, amethysts and other precious stones, weighing almost 2.5 kilos, which was used by Elizabeth 2th when she became queen in 1953, and which will now be used by Prince Charles.

The curious thing is that among so many brooches and favorite pieces of the queen, one of the jewels that were her signature was her pearl necklaces. Elizabeth was rarely seen without one around her neck. Always traditional, she wore this piece following the example of hundreds of years before her, after all, all queens in history were recorded with pearls around their necks.

Among the known favorites was the “Girls of Great Britain and Ireland” tiara from 1893, a gift passed down from her grandmother’s collection to Elizabeth when she married. Another famous piece is the diamond necklace known as the Nizam of Hyderabad, estimated at £70 million (about £430 million), occasionally loaned to Kate Middleton.

The Girls of Great Britain and Ireland tiara was one of the queen’s favorites Image: PA Images via Getty Images

It is unknown if the Queen left a will indicating to whom she would leave her personal jewels or which ones, but possibly beneficiaries include her daughter Princess Anne, her granddaughters Zara Phillips, Princesses Beatrice and Eugene and Lady Louise, her great-granddaughters Charlotte, Lilibet, Sienna, Savannah, Mia, Isla and Lena, as well as their children’s and grandchildren’s wives Camilla, Sophie, Kate and Meghan.