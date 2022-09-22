Queen Margrethe of Denmark tests positive for Covid-19 after attending Elizabeth II’s funeral – Vogue

+



Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and Paul, Crown Prince of Greece, at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II (Photo: Getty Images)

Days after attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Margrethe of Denmark tested positive for Covid-19, according to information from the Danish Royal Court.

“His Majesty tested positive for Covid-19 last night and is now at Fredensborg Palace,” the statement on the palace’s website read on Wednesday. “The Queen’s activities this week have been cancelled.” According to Reuters, the 82-year-old monarch is experiencing mild symptoms.

Despite the scare, this is not the first time that the sovereign of Denmark has been infected by the virus. In February of this year, Margrethe, who was vaccinated, also tested positive and had mild symptoms.

It is worth remembering that, on Monday, she was among the 2,000 guests at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, which took place at Westminster Abbey in London. She also attended the ceremony at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle and was accompanied by her son Crown Prince Frederik.

The Danish queen was a third cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, a descendant of Queen Victoria and is currently the only queen in power.