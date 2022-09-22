Queen of Denmark tests positive for Covid-19 after Elizabeth II’s funeral

posted on 09/21/2022 09:54



(credit: JOHN SIBLEY / POOL / AFP)

Copenhagen, Denmark- The Queen of Denmark Margrethe II, present at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday, has tested positive for covid-19, the royal palace announced on Wednesday (21).

The 82-year-old sovereign, thrice vaccinated and who already had coronavirus in February, tested positive on Tuesday night, the court announced in a statement.

“The Queen’s activities this week have been cancelled,” the palace said, without giving further details about her health.

On the throne since January 14, 1972, Margrethe II is, since the death of Elizabeth II, the only queen of Europe and the longest-reigning monarch on the continent.

In the world, only the Sultan of Brunei surpasses it in four years of reign.

A widow since 2018, the queen has contributed to progressively modernizing the monarchy without trivializing it.

“I will remain on the throne until I fall,” warned this mother of two, whose eldest son, Frederik, 54, is expected to succeed her.