Quiet quitting is gone. It’s FatFIRE’s turn

all the talk about quiet quitting makes it seem like everyone hates their jobs and is just sleepwalking during the workday, but that’s not the case. There is another group of people who are doing the opposite. And the movement called FatFIRE. The acronym in English comes from the junction of the word ‘fat’ with the terms Financial Independence, Retire Early and can be translated as secure a nest egg fat enough to achieve Financial Independence and Early Retirement.

This movement shares some of the sentiments of the silent layoff trend. The group doesn’t necessarily love their jobs, careers and bosses; they just want to get out as soon as possible. While silent firing is the bare minimum a job requires, and the pursuit of a better work-life balance, FatFIRE advocates the opposite. The mindset is to relentlessly focus on getting rich quick. The endgame is to retire young and rich.

People who adhere to this philosophy are willing to put in the time and effort to earn as much money as possible and then rest and retire while they are still young. These people tend to work in big tech companies, law firms, are startup founders, and those whose occupations have generous compensation packages and stock options. With their disposable income, they used the proceeds to invest in the stock or cryptocurrency markets, build businesses, and have some side hustles.

Reddit has an anti/worker thread, but there is also a large r/fatFIRE group. This crowd eschews traditional wealth management advice of cutting costs drastically and living a frugal lifestyle to save money. The thousands of participants talk about ways to get rich. Motivated and success-oriented people discuss stocks, businesses, how to find well-paying jobs and other ways to make money and leave the workforce in their 30s or 40s.

His mantra is to “retire with a fat savings” and live off the dividends and payments from his investments and side businesses. Many of them are looking for a cash flow of around $100,000 a year as a benchmark for leaving the world of work. His definition of having enough money to be able to spend $100,000 a year in retirement requires a wallet of about $2.5 million.

Some people’s impetus can be attributed to what they saw happen to their parents. They worked loyally in dead-end jobs, were fired or had to work until their late 60s. By the time they were able to retire, the older generation didn’t have enough good years to enjoy their so-called golden years. Instead of moving forward, this group wants to get out of the rat race while they are still young enough to enjoy decades of life doing whatever they want.

It’s easier said than done

The fatFIRE troop is stressing a lot in the short term, hoping to be rewarded financially later. Even if they retire early, they can end up feeling bored and lonely.

If you look at the historical records of the stock market, you will see that there are ups and downs followed by corrections and declines. For example, the great financial crisis of 2008 saw stocks plummet and the economy plummet. Likewise, real estate and other investments with high rewards carry significant risks.

The future is uncertain with runaway inflation, high interest rates, a possible recession on the horizon and geopolitical turmoil.

The Downside of Getting Rich Quickly

Having $2.5 million sounds like a lot of money, but it’s not if you live to be 90. You can panic because of a stock market crash and sell at a low point, taking massive losses. Business can go sour. A medical emergency can bankrupt you. A contentious divorce, bad decisions and bad luck can significantly decrease your nest egg.

If things get worse, you may need to get back into the workforce. It can be challenging as you will be out of the workforce for several years, your skills may have atrophied and you have not kept up with new advancements. Interviewers and hiring managers may suspect that you will soon give up when you get your money back and decide to walk away from the position.

However, one of the top-ranked posts on the r/fatFIRE subreddit by user Snoo68013 could serve as the movement’s rallying cry: “Have good food. Enjoy the relationship. Exercise and enjoy sex. Sleep well. Call your parents. That’s all there is to life. Greed has no end. Repeat after me. ‘Time is the currency of life. Money is not.’”