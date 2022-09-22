“R$ 255 million”; ‘Valuable’ jewel Corinthians leaves professional strikers in the ‘slipper’ and their talent impresses Vítor Pereira

The player is considered one of the great promises of the base of Parque São Jorge and will be present in the Derby against Palmeiras, this Sunday (25) for the decision of the under-20 Brasileirão.

Corinthians and Palmeiras will star in another Derby for the account, this time for the Brazilian Under-20 Championship, this Sunday (25), at Neo Química Arena, the tournament cup is in play. Timão was champion in 2014 and secured the runner-up in 2016, aiming for another title in the competition to further enhance its jewels, especially Pedro, a great name in the base of the Parque São Jorge team. Born in 2006, the striker is one of Timão’s key players in the match against Flamengo, in Rio de Janeiro. Now he will have one more chance to become a protagonist, this time at home, against one of Timão’s biggest rivals.

The general manager of the Corinthians base, André Figueiredo, was all praise for the player, in an exclusive interview with ESPN: “Pedro is an athlete who was under-15 last year and started in the under-17. This is an indication that he has a lot of capacity and a lot of projection. He is the first year of under-17 and is already in the under-20. But he’s not there for having a media all over him. He’s in the under-20s for really putting up with playing”; — Pedro jumped stages at the base, this month he was part of training at CT Joaquim Grava under the command of Vítor Pereira, despite this, the club’s intention is to respect the player’s phases.

Figueiredo emphasized the player’s potential, but that he will follow the normal flow of the base, that is, it will still take some time for Fiel to see him on the field in the professional: “He is an athlete who has really great potential. He is also a huge expectation, but he also has his time to rise to the professional level. So that it rises in a progressive way, which adapts to the category. He still has one year of under-17s and, in theory, three years of under-20s. There are still four years of base.”

As he is considered one of the greatest gems of the Alvinegro club, the striker signed his first professional contract in March, his contract runs until 2027, with a termination penalty of around 50 million euros, about R$ 255 million. Pedro is so talented that Guilherme Dalla, coach and world champion with the Brazilian National Team in 2019, drew attention, he commanded players such as Kaior Jorge, Lázaro and Gabriel Veron: “He is a very mobile, versatile striker who can often be used as a a second striker, an attacking midfielder. But what draws my attention with Pedro is his cognitive ability to attack spaces and always be very well placed inside the area to have a high level of demand in finishing on goal. who has a lot of quality in relation to the goal”.