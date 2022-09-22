Regina Duarte says rejection of Bolsonaro is complete ignorance

Actress Regina Duarte, 75, formerSecretary of Culture in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), said that the rejection of the president is due to “complete ignorance”.

The artist published a video, with a dramatic soundtrack, in which she declaims a text about the assassination of former presidents. She compares the situation exposed by her with Bolsonaro.

“To a certain extent, much of the repulsion and rejection of President Bolsonaro is also due to complete ignorance. democratically elected president”, says the actress.

“This ends up convincing a good part of the electorate that nothing in the Bolsonaro government is positive”, says Duarte.

The artist’s video was published hours after celebrities such as Nando Reis and Alinne Moraes recorded “Vira Voto”, a clip in support of candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Regina Duarte was Bolsonaro’s Secretary of Culture between March and May 2020. She was appointed to the post after the fall of former secretary Roberto Alvim, who had made several references to Nazism in a speech — even repeating, phrases by Joseph Goebbels, the Minister of Propaganda in Nazi Germany.

The actress ended up leaving the secretariat after making appointments considered “inadequate” and being criticized by the president for the periods she spent away from Brasília.