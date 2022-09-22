Released by Atltico, Nacho scores in Ponzio’s farewell at River Plate

photo: Publicity/River Plate Nacho Fernndez on the field for a festive game in Argentina

Atltico fans were surprised on Wednesday night to see Nacho Fernndez on the field with the River Plate shirt. The Galo midfielder was invited to participate in a festive match at the Monumental de Nez, in Buenos Aires. The reason is the end of the career of the “eternal captain” Leonardo Ponzio, 40 years old.

Nacho was released to participate in the confrontation in Argentina. The Atlético player has not trained since Monday, as informed by the press office.

In Argentina, Nacho opened the scoring for the red team with a stil touch in the corner. The Galo midfielder was Ponzio's teammate in the peak conquest of the 2018 Libertadores, against Boca Juniors, at the Santiago Bernabu, in Madrid.

Nacho did not participate in the meeting with the board of Atlético this Wednesday, in Cidade do Galo. The meeting was attended by President Srgio Coelho, Vice President Jos Murilo Procpio, CEO Bruno Muzzi and part of the 4R’s (Galo’s group of investors).

GaloTV released a video in which Srgio Coelho and coach Cuca talk about the meeting. The president of the Minas Gerais club emphasized that the purpose of the conversation was to charge for the team’s recent performance, but in a respectful manner with the technical committee and athletes.

“We talked about the difficult moment we are going through and that we need to change our course by the end of the year. I leave this meeting satisfied. I think we sent the right message to everyone who was present. Finally, I reiterate that I am happy with everything that has happened here today”, he said.